You Season 5 will show Joe Goldberg's past returns to haunt him, says Penn Badgley

In the recent Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil, it was revealed that the popular Netflix series 'You' has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The news was accompanied by a video featuring Penn Badgley, the star of the show, who hinted at the return of a familiar face from Joe's haunting past.

Based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, 'You' revolves around the captivating yet disturbing story of Joe, a book-loving romantic with a twisted penchant for stalking and murdering the women he claims to love, as well as anyone who becomes an obstacle in his path. Throughout the series, Joe's pursuit of his ideal partner takes him from New York to Los Angeles in Season 2, then to the stifling suburbs of San Francisco in Season 3, and most recently to London in Season 4.

In You Season 4, Joe's character was confronted with the truth of his immoral actions, forcing him to face the fact that he is not a good man. His return to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate was meant to mark a new chapter in his life, one where he confronts the fundamental immorality that lies within him. Penn Badgley expressed his excitement in exploring this new aspect of Joe's character.

However, Joe's homecoming to the Big Apple may not be as smooth as he hoped. In the video, Badgley hinted at several loose ends from Joe's past, showcasing clips of people he had wronged in the previous seasons. Notable among them were Dr. Nicky, who was falsely imprisoned in Season 1; orphaned Ellie from Season 2; and the affluent Conrads from Season 3, portrayed by Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle. While Badgley refrained from revealing which of Joe's surviving victims would return, it is clear that their presence will haunt him in You Season 5.

Netflix released Season 4 of 'You' a few months ago, which received a positive response from viewers. The season was split into two parts, with part one premiering in February and part two in March. During the Tudum event, more details about You Season 5 were unveiled.

Fans can expect the return of Joe's enemies from the past in You Season 5, as teased by Penn Badgley. The video footage showcased the "loose ends" from Joe's past, including Dr. Nicky, the Conrads, and Joe's former young companions Paco and Ellie. Additionally, recurring characters from Season 4 such as Nadia and Lady Phoebe might make an appearance. Another significant character mentioned in the video was Theo Engler, Love Quinn's former lover, who could be seeking revenge for her murder.

A statement from Netflix reads, "YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We're excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending."

The premiere date and complete cast for 'You' Season 5 are yet to be announced. Until then, viewers can enjoy the first four seasons of the gripping series, currently available for streaming on Netflix. Penn Badgley's portrayal of Joe Goldberg has captivated audiences as they witness his obsession drive him to remove any obstacles in his path, often resorting to extreme measures such as murder.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more Netflix series!

Also Read: Reborn Rich actor reveals Song Joong Ki and his wife's untold love story