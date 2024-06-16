Abhishek Banerjee Stable After Minor Surgery in Kolkata
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee successfully underwent a minor back surgery in Kolkata. The 37-year-old Diamond Harbour MP, and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister, is reported to be stable and has been discharged from the hospital. Banerjee has announced a short hiatus from his organizational duties for medical reasons.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is in stable condition following a minor back surgery at a Kolkata hospital, authorities confirmed. The 37-year-old Diamond Harbour MP, and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was discharged and has returned home.
"Abhishek Banerjee underwent a surgical procedure and he is now hemodynamically stable," an official said. The minor plastic surgery on his back was successful and not deemed serious. "He was found fit for discharge, and our team of doctors will continue to monitor his condition," the official added.
Banerjee, also the TMC national general secretary, mentioned taking a brief hiatus from party duties for medical reasons. He expressed intent to use this time to connect with the community and trusted the West Bengal government to act promptly in providing necessary justice.
