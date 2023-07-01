Lookism Chapter 456 may mark end of Alliance vs. Janghyun's group

Fans of the popular South Korean manhwa, Lookism, are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the release of Lookism Chapter 456. The Chapter will release on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Lookism enthusiasts can enjoy the English translations of the manhwa on the official Webtoon platform. The English version is typically released simultaneously with the original Korean version. However, fans need to be aware of the specific release time in their respective time zones to ensure they don't miss out on the latest chapter's arrival. To help fans plan accordingly, here are the release times for some major regions:

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM

India Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Singapore Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Japan Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2:00 PM

Leading up to Lookism Chapter 456, the story has taken some intriguing turns. Lookism Chapter 456 is expected to bring resolution to the confrontation between the Alliance and Janghyun's group. Readers will discover whether the Alliance can overcome the obstacles or face further challenges.

Additionally, the ongoing fight involving Lee Zin, who was struck by the former teacher of Gimyung, will likely continue in Lookism Chapter 456. Lee Zin will utilize the defensive techniques and joint attacks taught by the Monk to counter his opponent's strength and speed.

Furthermore, readers can expect an intense showdown between Vasco and Jitae as they engage in a fierce battle. The outcome of this fight could have significant implications for the characters involved. Lastly, there will likely be further progress in Park Hyung Seok's storyline as he faces the challenges posed by Beolgoo and the mental pressure placed on him.

Lookism Chapter 445 recap

In Chapter 455, the Alliance stumbled upon a room on the second floor, housing Class 1 prisoners. The prisoners were seen indulging in luxurious items and delectable food, giving the impression that they purposely sought seclusion, possibly to evade scandals or find solace in their peace of mind. As the Alliance prepared to leave, they encountered opposition from Janghyun and his companions, who were determined to engage in a confrontation, hindering their progress.

Meanwhile, Lee Zin found himself confronting two powerful members of Generation 0, despite their advanced age. Initially, Lee Zin intended to take on both opponents, but one of them unexpectedly abandoned the fight. When Lee Zin attempted to prevent the departure, he faced a devastating blow from a former teacher of Gimyung, who had previously instructed Gimyung in MMA techniques. The encounter left Lee Zin on guard, as he acknowledged the teacher's formidable strength.

During their intense battle, the MMA grandfather relentlessly attacked Lee Zin, yet his blows seemed to have little effect on Lee Zin's solid defense. The grandfather commended Lee Zin's impressive defensive skills but questioned whether he could withstand the lightning-fast speed of his attacks. Fortunately, the Monk, who had previously imparted defensive techniques to Lee Zin, enlightened him on joint defense and attack strategies.

Meanwhile, Vasco found himself engrossed in a discussion with Janghyun when their conversation was abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Jitae. Jitae arrived to challenge Wonseok, and without hesitation, Wonseok accepted the invitation to resume their delayed fight. Both fighters expressed their desire for an uninterrupted battle, with Jitae hoping Janghyun would focus solely on his confrontation with Vasco.

As Lookism Chapter 456 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the further development of ongoing conflicts and character arcs. The enthralling storyline is sure to captivate readers with its twists and turns, offering new surprises and thrilling encounters that will keep them eagerly turning the pages.

Lookism Chapter 456 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

