Birthday special: Take a look at some of remarkable performances of Tigmanshu Dhulia

From directing films like 'Haasil', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', and others, Tigmanshu Dhulia is also a screenwriter, actor, producer, and casting director. His first directorial project was 'Haasil' which was released in 2003. It opened the door for Tigmanshu Dhulia's career. He is well known for playing Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012. On his birthday, July 3, let us look at some of his remarkable works

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:41 IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia(Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Haasil The 2003 movie Haasil was written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The background of the movie is student politics in the University of Allahabad. The political climate at colleges and universities serves as the plot's central theme. The cast of this suspenseful story includes Jimmy Sherrill, Irrfan Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Hrishita Bhatt.

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 'Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster', starring Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda is a romantic thriller co-written, co-produced and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia It is about an ambitious young man named Babloo (Randeep Hooda), a beautiful woman named Raani (Mahi Gill), and their Raja husband Jimmy Sheirgill set in a tiny hamlet in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Paan Singh Tomar 'Paan Singh Tomar', a 2012 release in Hindi that was also directed by Dhulia, is a biographical drama film. It is based on the actual account of professional athlete Paan Singh Tomar, who won the gold medal at the Indian Olympic Games before being compelled by uncontrollable events to become bandit. It took up the Best Feature Film and Best Actor prizes at the 60th National Awards in 2012. Irrfan Khan performed the lead role in the movie. Producer for the movie is Ronnie Screwvala.

Raag Desh A historical drama written and directed by Tigmasnshu Dhulia is based on the experiences of the Indian National Army. It was released in 2017 and received positive reviews. It features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Mrudula Murli, and Vijay Verma.

Rangbaaz Set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur in the 1990s, it is based on the actual tale of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh's most wanted criminal and renowned mobster Shri Prakash Shukla (Shiv Prakash Shukla in the series). His transformation from a student to the second-most-wanted criminal in India is shown in the series.

Criminal Justice Based on the 2008 British television series of the same name, 'Criminal Justice' is an Indian Hindi-language criminal thriller legal drama. It was written by Shridhar Raghavan and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The tale covers the lives of people as they make an agonising trip through the criminal court system, with Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht playing the key parts. It received positive reviews from the critics and audiences.

Holy Cow Helmed by SaiKabir, the film also stars actors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in a guest appearance.

The trailer gives us a peek into the world of a small town where all hell breaks loose when a man's cow goes missing, making it a political issue more than a domestic one. (ANI)

