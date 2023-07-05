Sabrina Impacciatore boards 'Call My Agent - Italia' season two

''White Lotus'' star Sabrina Impacciatore is set to board the second season of ''Call My Agent - Italia''.

Impacciatore joins fellow Italian actors Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Claud Santamaria in the new chapter of the Sky Original, reported entertainment website Deadline.

''Call My Agent - Italia'', which hails from Sky Studios and Palomar, follows a group of agents trying to keep their demanding clients in work and under control.

The series is the Italian adaptation of the popular French series ''Dix Pour Cent''. Season one of ''Call My Agent – Italia'' was launched on the Sky pay-TV platform in January.

In ''The White Lotus'' season two, Impacciatore played Valentina, the no-nonsense manager of the titular hotel in Sicily, Italy.

