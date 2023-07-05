Taecyeon and Won Ji An share a surprising kiss in Heartbeat Episode 4

In the latest installment of the enchanting KBS drama Heartbeat, viewers were taken aback when Ok Taecyeon's character, Seon Woo Hyul, planted an unexpected kiss on Won Ji An, portrayed by Won Ji An. This intriguing episode managed to capture the attention of audiences nationwide, achieving an average rating of 3.6 percent.

Heartbeat Episode 4 unfolds as Seon Woo Hyul, a unique individual who is half-human and half-vampire, senses the presence of Yoon Hae Seon (played by Yoon So Hee) within Joo In Hae, after tasting her blood.

Heartbeat, a fantasy rom-com Korean drama series written by Kim Ha-na and Jung Seung-joo, directed by Lee Hyun-seok and Lee Min-soo, stars Ok Taec-yeon and Won Ji-an in the lead roles, alongside Park Kang-hyun and Yoon So-hee.

The storyline revolves around Seon Woo-hyul's fervent desire to become fully human, thwarted by unfortunate circumstances that left him unable to make the transition. In contrast, Joo In-hae, a high-school nurse with a difficult past, is a cold-hearted woman who owns a guest house. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they end up living together, leading to transformative experiences that make them more human than they ever imagined.

Heartbeat Episode 4 ends with, Woo Hyul impulsively kissing In Hae upon noticing the blood on her lips. Confused and surprised, In Hae reacts by slapping and smacking him playfully, resulting in endearing laughter from the audience.

Following the unexpected kiss, Woo Hyul starts experiencing glimpses of Hae Seon within In Hae. This striking contrast between their physical features and personalities leaves Woo Hyul questioning his feelings toward In Hae. In search of clarity, he seeks guidance from his vampire friends, Lee Sang Hae and Park Dong Seop, hoping to find answers to his inner turmoil.

In the aftermath of the surprising moment, In Hae finds herself in a delightful state of discomfort. She tries to play it off, referring to the kiss as merely a mosquito nibbling on her lips, but her emotions betray her. With an amusing declaration, she challenges Woo Hyul, demanding he prove his humanity by showing her money and hustling in the real world.

As the episode leaves viewers intrigued and eager for more, they are left wondering about the thrilling adventures that await Woo Hyul and In Hae.

You can catch Heartbeat streaming on Amazon Prime Video in select regions and on KBS2 in Korea. Heartbeats Episode 5 is set to air on June 10 at 9:45 pm. It is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions.

Source: ZAPZEE