Left Menu

Lookism Chapter 457 predictions, release date and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:28 IST
Lookism Chapter 457 predictions, release date and more
Image Credit: void-scans
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The next chapter of Lookism, Chapter 457, will be coming out in a few days. In this chapter, we will see that Hudson Ahn is facing difficulties with an old man. At the start of their fight, the old man has the advantage because he has discovered a weakness in Hudson's attack. This prevents Hudson from defending himself and fighting back. Fans are also excited to learn more about the Mental Ward in this chapter.

Lookism Chapter 457 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. will be available on different dates depending on your location and time zone. English translations of the manhwa can be found on the official Webtoon platform. Make sure to check the release times for your region so you don't miss out on the latest chapter.

 Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM

India Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Singapore Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Japan Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2:00 PM

In the previous chapter, the old man takes hold of Hudson Ahn's hand and reveals his expertise in joint locks. He explains that the Iron Fortress, Hudson's defense, has a weakness to joint locks. Hudson acknowledges this as information he learned from a monk in the past. Despite being locked by the old man, Hudson tries to slam him on the ground but fails. The old man overpowers him and asserts that it's over for Hudson. Hudson attempts to escape the lock by reaching a wall but fails. The old man realizes Hudson's combat sense and enjoys toying with him, eventually landing a punch on his chest, intending to end him.

 The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 457 are yet to out. Still based on the previous chapter, we can expect to see the continuation of the intense fight between Hudson Ahn and the old man inj in Lookism Chapter 457.

 Hudson will attempt to break free from the old man's lock and find a way to turn the tide in the battle. The chapter may also explore the old man's fascination with Hudson's combat skills and his determination to defeat him. Additionally, there might be further revelations about the weaknesses and strengths of the Iron Fortress defense.

Lookism Chapter 457 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

Also Read: Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance - Exciting trailer gives a glimpse of plot

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023