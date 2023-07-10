Lookism Chapter 457 predictions, release date and more

The next chapter of Lookism, Chapter 457, will be coming out in a few days. In this chapter, we will see that Hudson Ahn is facing difficulties with an old man. At the start of their fight, the old man has the advantage because he has discovered a weakness in Hudson's attack. This prevents Hudson from defending himself and fighting back. Fans are also excited to learn more about the Mental Ward in this chapter.

Lookism Chapter 457 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. will be available on different dates depending on your location and time zone. English translations of the manhwa can be found on the official Webtoon platform. Make sure to check the release times for your region so you don't miss out on the latest chapter.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM

India Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Singapore Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Japan Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2:00 PM

In the previous chapter, the old man takes hold of Hudson Ahn's hand and reveals his expertise in joint locks. He explains that the Iron Fortress, Hudson's defense, has a weakness to joint locks. Hudson acknowledges this as information he learned from a monk in the past. Despite being locked by the old man, Hudson tries to slam him on the ground but fails. The old man overpowers him and asserts that it's over for Hudson. Hudson attempts to escape the lock by reaching a wall but fails. The old man realizes Hudson's combat sense and enjoys toying with him, eventually landing a punch on his chest, intending to end him.

The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 457 are yet to out. Still based on the previous chapter, we can expect to see the continuation of the intense fight between Hudson Ahn and the old man inj in Lookism Chapter 457.

Hudson will attempt to break free from the old man's lock and find a way to turn the tide in the battle. The chapter may also explore the old man's fascination with Hudson's combat skills and his determination to defeat him. Additionally, there might be further revelations about the weaknesses and strengths of the Iron Fortress defense.

Lookism Chapter 457 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available.

