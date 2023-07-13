Outer Banks Season 4: Production updates, possible release date and plot speculations

Outer Banks Season 4 is poised to restore familiar characters and continue the thrilling adventures of the Pogues. The finale of the third season provided a fitting setup for another installment, and in February 2023, the show received an early renewal for a fourth season before the Season 3 premiere. Although the end of the Netflix series remains unknown, the renewal for Outer Banks Season 4 suggests that the story is far from its conclusion.

Outer Banks Season 4 production updates

According to Netflix Life, there is a rumor that filming for Outer Banks 4 was initially scheduled to commence on June 12, with an estimated completion date of December 15. However, as per Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate, production for the fourth season is expected to take place in North Carolina sometime in July.

It will likely be some time before Netflix announces the official release date for OBX Season 4, but it will probably premiere in 2024. Since the show was renewed early, filming could commence in the upcoming months, potentially leading to an early to mid-2024 release.

Additionally, if we follow previous patterns, Outer Banks Season 2 wrapped up filming in April 2021 and premiered on July 30, 2021. Season 3 concluded filming in September 2022 and premiered earlier this year on February 23, 2023. Based on these past patterns and production timelines, fans can anticipate that Outer Banks Season 4 will likely arrive in either spring or summer of 2024, assuming all goes well.

Outer Banks Season 4 plot

As of now, the official plot for Outer Banks Season 4 has not been released. However, based on the events of Season 3, speculations and hints from the show's creators suggest that the Pogues will embark on another adventure.

In the Season 3 finale, John B, Sarah, Pope, and Cleo travel to Tres Rochas, Mexico, in search of El Dorado, the lost city of gold. They are joined by JJ and Kiara, who hitch a ride on a drug plane. Together, they encounter various challenges and eventually find the gold mine. Ward, Sarah's father, sacrifices himself to save the group, and Singh, their enemy, meets his demise as well. Tragically, Big John succumbs to his wound, leaving the surviving Pogues to return home.

Creator Jonas Pate previously mentioned the possibility of the show continuing for four or five seasons. However, both Jonas Pate and co-creator Josh Pate have now hinted at the potential for an even longer run, possibly spanning up to 17 seasons. They have also suggested that the show's focus may expand beyond the Bahamas and El Dorado, with potential adventures taking place in outer space.

Now, Josh Pate has said that the show could potentially go on for 17 seasons, saying: "I don't know if I could put a real number on it right now – how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We're going to take it as long as we can, for sure."

Jonas Pate also told: "In season 17, we'll be on Mars" and when compared to Fast & Furious' similar space-themed plotline, Shannon Burke agrees, saying: "We're not opposed. We do try to keep it grounded to some extent. It's that give and take, because sometimes when it gets too big it's not as fun anymore."

The teaser trailer for Outer Banks Season 4, unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event, features the Pogues on Kildare Island, surrounded by their iconic van, the Twinkie. While the trailer doesn't provide specific details, its lighthearted tone and summer vibes assure fans that the series will continue to deliver the fun and camaraderie that have been central to its appeal.

Outer Banks Season 4 cast

As confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event on June 17, the main Pogues characters are set to return for Outer Banks Season 4. The returning cast members include:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

In addition to the main Pogues, several other characters are expected to reappear in Season 4. They include:

Austin North as Topper

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward

Charles Halford as Big John

Elizabeth Mitchell as Limbrey

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh

These returning characters will continue to play significant roles in the ongoing storylines and adventures of Outer Banks Season 4.

We will continue monitoring the Netflix series and keep you informed of any updates.

