All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Production update, release date and possible plotline

The popular K-drama series, All of Us Are Dead, captivated audiences around the world with its thrilling story about a zombie apocalypse. Fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating the release of All of Us Are Dead Season 2, especially after the first season ended on a cliffhanger. The good news is that the second season has been officially renewed as of June 6, 2022.

However, in a recent interview with Park Ji-hu by Teen Vogue in March 2023, it was revealed that filming for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has not yet begun. This might disappoint fans who were hoping to see the new season in 2023. Although rumors circulated that production started in 2022, it is uncertain when exactly All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will be released on JTBC and Netflix. The best-case scenario would be a late 2023 release if filming had started, but based on the information shared by Park Ji-hu in the interview, it is more likely that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 won't premiere before 2024. In fact, if filming starts in August, viewers should not expect Season 2 to air before mid-2024. This assumption is based on the typical 12-month timeline for filming and editing most series.

All of Us Are Dead is a K-Drama directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, with scripts written by Chun Sung-il. The series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun and is a joint production by Film Monster (JTBC Studios) and Kim Jong-hak Production.

The story revolves around a failed science experiment conducted by Hyosan High science teacher Lee Byeong-chan, which leads to the outbreak of a mysterious virus that turns humans into zombies. The infection spreads throughout the school and the entire city, prompting the authorities to declare a state of emergency and impose a lockdown. Meanwhile, a group of students trapped in Hyosan High must join forces to survive the zombie apocalypse and wait for rescue.

The All of Us Are Dead Season 1 featured talented actors such as Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon (Lomon), Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Jeon Bae-soo, Lee Kyu-hyung, Im Jae-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri, Lee Eun-saem, and many others in leading roles.

The expected plotline for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 begins where the first season left off. After escaping, the students find themselves in an abandoned neighborhood. However, Nam-ra senses the presence of zombies, and their attempt to flee is hindered when Dae-su sustains a leg injury. This forces them to stay and fight off the approaching undead. Tragically, Woo-jin is bitten while protecting his sister, leading Nam-ra to make a difficult decision and kill him. As they continue their escape, Nam-ra starts experiencing an intense urge to consume her friends, accompanied by haunting voices in her head. She nearly bites On-jo but is overwhelmed with remorse and decides to separate from the group to avoid harming them. Nam-ra disappears into the neighborhood.

The remaining six student survivors - Su-hyeok, On-jo, Dae-su, Hyo-ryung, Mi-jin, and Ha-ri - eventually reach an abandoned railway where they are finally rescued by the military after enduring the horrors of the zombie outbreak. Four months later, martial law is lifted, but the government continues to quarantine the residents. The six students sneak out of the camp and return to what remains of their school. To their surprise, Nam-ra appears, seemingly well despite being a half-zombie. She reveals that others like her managed to escape from the school, and she departs by jumping from the rooftop, leaving the others staring after her in astonishment. In a mid-credits scene, government officials relocate the bodies of Byeong-chan's wife and son.

In All of Us Are Dead Season 2, the primary focus will continue to be the struggle for survival in the face of the ongoing zombie apocalypse. Director Lee Jae-kyoo has made significant changes to the upcoming season, aiming to refine certain characters and make the series more enjoyable for a wider range of viewers. He mentioned that characters like Gwi-nam and Na-yeon have been adjusted to be less violent and murderous.

"I think the level of expression in a webtoon is very different from that in a film or drama series. In trying to make our series enjoyable to a wide range of people, I definitely refined some characters and made them look less violent and murderous, including Gwi-nam and Na-yeon," Lee Jae-kyoo said (via the Korea Herald).

Director Lee also drew inspiration from present-day high school students to accurately portray their actions and expressions in the series. Working closely with the young actors who portrayed high school students, he aimed to ensure authenticity in their performances.

"It has been more than 30 years since I graduated high school. The original webtoon series began in 2009. I think 10 years is enough time for everything around us to change. I carefully monitored the expressions and behaviors of high school students today, though it was not easy. Some actions and expressions of today’s students were very difficult to comprehend in the mind of an adult. We carefully communicated with the actors, who were high school students themselves, to confirm these parts," the director said.

While there have been hints that the virus may spread to Japan in All of Us Are Dead Season 2, it is unlikely that the entire story will move overseas as the show is a South Korean production. However, the threat posed by hybrids like Nam-ra, who possess the virus but retain some humanity, will be explored. These hybrids' insatiable hunger for human flesh makes them a danger to those around them. The director expressed his desire for the series to inspire viewers to engage in self-reflection, and this theme is expected to continue in the new season.

At present, there is no trailer or release date available for All of Us Are Dead Season 2. As soon as any updates become available, we will provide the latest information on this South Korean series.

Also Read: The Rings of Power Season 2: Cast members revealed exciting developments