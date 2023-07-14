Alia Bhatt set to star in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe film?

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to become the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Film's spy universe, Variety reported. The film, in which Bhatt is set to play a "super agent," will begin production in 2024, Variety understands.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, 'Pathaan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far. A trade source told Variety, "Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further."

"Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to," the source added. "Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF spy universe film pretty much cements this perception. Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the spy universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping," the source said.

The next film in the spy universe is 'Tiger 3' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023, followed by 'War 2' which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

