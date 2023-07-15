Blue Lock Chapter 225: Gagamaru's impressive save stuns everyone

Blue Lock Chapter 225, the anticipated continuation of the beloved manga series, has fans buzzing with excitement. The latest spoilers for this chapter reveal an intense moment where Bastard Munchen's relentless attack takes center stage, featuring the involvement of Noel and Snuffy. The team appeared to be executing a seamless offensive strategy until Yukimiya, unfortunately, misunderstood Isagi's desired ball type, causing a momentary pause in their progress.

In the previous chapter, Isagi cleverly instructed Raichi to mark Snuffy closely, resulting in Snuffy being forced to pass to his teammates. Isagi saw an opportunity to intercept the ball but was thwarted by Aiku, who snatched it away and swiftly passed it to Barou, setting up a showdown between Barou and Gagamaru.

Blue Lock Chapter 225, titled "Raid Battle," picks up where the previous chapter left off. Barou continues to advance toward Bastard Munchen's goal, while Gagamaru prepares himself to confront Barou's shot. Gagamaru, being well aware of Barou's shooting range, keeps a close eye on him throughout the match.

Despite the concerted efforts of several Bastard Munchen players to block Barou's progress, he manages to evade them all and take a shot from Gagamaru's blind spot. However, Gagamaru is ready for the challenge and makes an impressive save, leaving everyone in awe of his skills. Without wasting any time, Gagamaru quickly launches the ball towards Isagi, initiating Bastard Munchen's counter-attack.

Isagi swiftly receives the ball and begins Bastard Munchen's offensive play in Blue Lock Chapter 225, accompanied by Noel Noa and Yukimiya Kenyu. Isagi passes the ball to Noa, but Aiku fouls him. Instead of opting for a free kick, Isagi takes advantage of the situation and swiftly steals the free ball.

Isagi and Yukimiya find themselves approximately 30 meters away from the goal and facing three Ubers players who stand in their way. Isagi makes a crucial pass to Yukimiya, hoping for a grounded pass back, which would position him perfectly for a goal. Both Isagi and Hiori Yo recognize that this is the ideal opportunity for Yukimiya to execute the pass.

Regrettably, Yukimiya finds himself surrounded by opposing players, leaving him no choice but to lob the ball toward Isagi. This proves to be a mistake as the ball arrives too slowly for Isagi to launch a successful attack. Marc Snuffy seizes the opportunity to defend and heads the ball away, frustrating Isagi as his well-devised plan is foiled due to his partner's lack of synchronization.

Driven by the desire to find a teammate who can understand his playing style and anticipate the passes he needs in specific situations, Isagi starts searching for someone who can match his level. Meanwhile, on the bench, Hiori Yo envisions the path to the goal, hinting at his potential role as the missing piece in Isagi's vision.

Blue Lock Chapter 225 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 19, at 12:00 a.m JST in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The manga typically arrives on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, depending on the reader's time zone. Fans can purchase the original manga from official websites such as Book Walker or Kobo. English and French readers can find the manga available on Kodansha and Pika, respectively.

Additional Blue Lock Chapter 225 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

