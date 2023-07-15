Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 full summary out! Know all important details

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter's release. The previous chapter left us on the edge of our seats as Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna engaged in an intense battle. Sukuna unleashed his powerful Mahoraga technique, overpowering Gojo. The raw scans and the summary for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 are already out. Here’s the detail of everything!

Spoilers warning! This article contains JJk Chapter 229 spoilers!

Now, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229, we will witness the aftermath of this intense confrontation and delve deeper into Sukuna's control over Megumi's technique. Let's take a closer look at the details!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 starts with Gojo and Sukuna once again opening their domains. Sukuna quickly utilizes a technique called DE, and it is revealed that he can regenerate his burnt-out Cursed Technique (CT) using RCT. Angel deduces that Gojo needs to inflict damage on Sukuna to prevent him from maintaining his domain, just as Sukuna aims to destroy Gojo's domain from the outside. However, Shoko advises against seeing this situation as unfavorable for Gojo. She explains that if Sukuna is hit with the effects of Unlimited Void for just a few seconds, he will be incapacitated. Shoko further reveals that if the shrine collapses within three minutes, Gojo will emerge victorious in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229!

Gojo launches a relentless assault on Sukuna within his domain, delivering powerful punches and throwing him around. He tries to land a decisive blow by pulling Sukuna closer, but Sukuna manages to block it. In a shocking turn of events, Gojo's barrier shatters along with Sukuna's shrine, causing both domains to collapse simultaneously once again. Sukuna sustains further injuries, leaving everyone astonished. Mei Mei comments, expressing their nerves, while Miwa emphasizes Gojo's strength in battles within the domain. Yuji confidently believes that Gojo can emerge victorious in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229.

Undeterred, Gojo and Sukuna reopen their domains, but astute observers notice that Gojo's domain was expanded slightly earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229. Gojo explains that Sukuna's delay in regenerating his burnt-out CT, even if it was less than 0.01 seconds, was a result of him focusing on healing his body. Despite the small delay, Sukuna's regeneration was affected, leading to the malevolent shrine's collapse within three minutes inside Gojo's barrier. Finally, Sukuna is struck by Gojo's devastating Unlimited Void! However, Sukuna summons the powerful treasure known as Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229.

With Mahoraga in his possession, Sukuna summons the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. Gojo is taken aback by this unexpected development but quickly prepares to annihilate Mahoraga with a single strike before it can adapt to Unlimited Void. Gojo attempts to use the Cursed Technique Reversal, but to his astonishment, Mahoraga destroys his domain from within. Gojo realizes that Mahoraga is already adapting to the void, leaving him shocked. This cliffhanger concludes Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229, and fortunately, there will be no break next week. The editor's comment emphasizes the fearless smile that disrupts the balance!

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 is set to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33. Fans can look forward to its release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). For international readers, digital access to the chapter is available through platforms like Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms. One such platform is the Shonen Jump App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices, allowing fans to conveniently read the latest chapter on their preferred devices.

