One Piece Chapter 1088 release date, time, prediction and more!

patience was rewarded with the release of chapter 1087. The latest chapter did not disappoint, leaving fans satisfied with what they were served. Creator Eiichiro Oda made a remarkable comeback, impressively showcasing his storytelling prowess. As a result, all eyes are now turned toward the upcoming One Piece chapter 1088, which promises to deliver more thrilling action as the conflict between the Marines and the Blackbeard Pirates escalates.

With the stage set for an epic showdown, readers can expect an intense focus on the ongoing battle between these formidable forces. The clash between the Marines and the Blackbeard Pirates is undoubtedly a highlight of the series, and One Piece Chapter 1088 is expected to provide even more insight into this monumental confrontation.

One Piece Chapter 1088 is scheduled to release on Monday, July 24, at 12:00 am JST. However, the exact release timings will vary depending on different time zones around the world. Fans can access the manga chapters online for free through platforms such as Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's a list of the release dates and timings for One Piece Chapter 1087 in various locations:

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (July 23)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (July 23)

Eastern Summer Time: 11:00 am (July 23)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (July 23)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (July 23)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (July 23)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (July 23)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (July 24)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (July 24)

One Piece Chapter 1087 Recap

In One Piece Chapter 1087, readers witnessed an explosive confrontation between Garp and Kuzan. The chapter began by revealing that Garp and Kuzan used to train together, demolishing battleships with their sheer physical strength. The story then shifted to Hachinosu Island, where Garp unleashed chaos upon the Blackbeard Pirates, assisted by SWORD.

It was also revealed that all members of SWORD, except Garp, Koby, Helmeppo, and Grus, were waiting in nearby waters, ready to escape. However, just as they were about to depart, Kuzan unexpectedly reappeared, and Koby fell into a trap set by the Blackbeard Pirates. This resulted in Garp sustaining severe injuries. Additionally, it was disclosed that Garp possesses a staggering bounty of 3 billion Beri, equivalent to that of an Admiral.

The narrative then delved into a flashback, showcasing the initial meeting between Garp and Kuzan, as well as their evolving mentor-protégé relationship over the years. Returning to the present, Garp and Kuzan engaged in a fierce battle, exchanging powerful blows infused with Haki, resulting in a massive explosion and both fighters being thrown back. Meanwhile, Avalo Pizarro aimed to destroy Garp's ship, posing a serious threat to SWORD's members.

The chapter concluded with Garp instructing Koby to remain calm and assuring him that justice would prevail.

One Piece Chapter 1088 predictions

One Piece Chapter 1088 is highly anticipated to continue focusing on the intense events unfolding on Hachinosu Island. Although the series often shifts perspectives during critical moments, the battle on Hachinosu Island will likely remain the primary focus until its resolution.

Fans can expect a comeback from Garp and his allies in some capacity in Chapter 1088. It is probable that reinforcements, possibly in the form of a high-ranking or immensely powerful Marine officer, will arrive to aid them. While many fans hope for the appearance of Bogard, it is unlikely that Garp's right-hand man will single-handedly save the day. Nevertheless, Bogard is expected to contribute significantly to SWORD's triumph on Hachinosu Island.

These are all the various predictions that have been made about potential story angles that may be explored in the upcoming chapter and future ones. More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1088 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

