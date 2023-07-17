Lookism Chapter 458: A thrilling conflict between Jerry and Warren

Lookism Chapter 458 delves into an intense ongoing fight between Jerry Kwon and Warren Chae, both of whom are taken aback by the remarkable strength exhibited by their opponent. Warren attributes his ability to confront Jerry to the involvement of the workers. The chapter serves as the upcoming installment of the South Korean Manhwa titled Lookism.

Readers eagerly anticipate the release of Lookism Chapter 458 on Thursday, July 20 at 07:00 AM KST. English translations of the manhwa are readily available on the official Webtoon platform, typically released simultaneously with the original Korean version. However, it is crucial for fans to be mindful of the specific release time in their respective time zones to ensure they do not miss out on the latest chapter. To facilitate their planning, here are the release times for some prominent regions:

Eastern Standard Time: July 20, 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: July 20, 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: July 20, 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: July 20, 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: July 20, 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: July 20, 12:00 PM

Lookism, a highly popular South Korean comic, has garnered a massive global following due to its captivating narrative. The series revolves around the life of Park Hyung Seok, a high school student who possesses the ability to transform between two bodies—one that is unattractive and overweight, and another that is fit and attractive.

In the previous chapter, Jerry confronts Warren and informs him that he came to find Jake in the 1st affiliate. Jerry issues a final warning, urging Warren to step aside or face the consequences. However, Warren dismisses the notion, asserting that Jerry is merely using Jake as an excuse to showcase his capabilities. Jerry acknowledges the truth in Warren's statement and reveals that one of the reasons he is eager to fight Warren is to prove himself. Despite Warren's increased strength, Jerry emerges victorious by employing his hook technique.

Following his defeat, Warren discloses the motivation behind joining the affiliate. He explains that there is a man who has led a solitary existence, finding happiness too late only to have it abruptly snatched away. Consequently, he now fears experiencing happiness, as it seems to invite misfortune not only upon himself but also upon those around him. While he is not directly responsible for the misfortunes, he witnessed how Eli suffered.

Lookism 458 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available.

