Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner visits beach in Hawaii after $129K child support

American actor Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner appeared to be in good spirits while lounging in Hawaii, despite her ongoing divorce from Kevin.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:44 IST
American actor Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner appeared to be in good spirits while lounging in Hawaii, despite her ongoing divorce from Kevin. Just over a week after a judge granted her nearly USD 130,000 per month in child support, the mother of three was beaming as she relaxed at the beach with her kids on Thursday.

Baumgartner complemented her black, floral bikini with black sunglasses and a chunky pendant necklace to highlight her toned body and sun-kissed tan. The former handbag designer paused for a moment to take some selfies with her daughter Grace who was sporting a comparable white bikini.

Baumgartner returned to the lawn chairs outside the Four Seasons Resort after taking a few solitary pictures of the teenager splashing around in the water. Baumgartner put on a white cover-up and a floppy tan hat before leaving the beach. He and the 'Yellowstone' star are the parents of sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14.

Last week, sources told People that the former model felt relieved after receiving the sizable sum of money in child support. She was initially asked for USD 248,000 per month, which contrasted sharply with Costner's proposal of USD 52,000.

Baumgartner argued that she needed more money to prevent making significant changes to her children's lifestyle, including hiring helpers to assist with schedules, meal preparation, grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning. For the children of the couple, the divorce is not "their fault," a source claimed. She doesn't want them to endure suffering or have their lives negatively affected as a result.

The ex-couple has been making an effort to spend more time with their children despite their acrimonious split. In fact, Costner took their kids to British Columbia, Canada, for a vacation a week before Baumgartner's trip to Hawaii.

The actor had to skip a scheduled court appearance to talk about their divorce proceedings because of the pre-planned trip. But as soon as the 'Bodyguard' actor got home, work resumed.

A day later, Costner claimed that his upcoming ex-wife had attempted to rob him blind. He claimed in court papers obtained by Page Six that the ex-model had "shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take Kevin's property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

He also charged Baumgartner with refusing to ratify a clause that forbade her from plundering their USD 145 million home before leaving. Although Baumgartner vowed not to "strip the house bare," a judge ordered that she must first speak with the "Field of Dreams" actor before taking anything from their Santa Barbara, California, estate.

After 18 years of marriage, the ex-designer announced in May that she and the actor were divorcing due to "irreconcilable differences." They each submitted a custody request for their kids. (ANI)

