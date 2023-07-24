King the Land Episode 13, release date, time, recap and more

A K-drama sensation is taking the world by storm, and fans are eagerly awaiting King the Land Episode 13, where the sizzling chemistry between Lee Junho of 2PM and 2nd-gen K-pop idols YoonA will reach new heights. Fans were eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how the protagonists will navigate this complicated situation. What will happen to Goo Won and Sa Rang's budding relationship? How will Sa Rang react to the news of Goo Won's arranged marriage? Will Goo Won defy his family's expectations and choose Sa Rang instead?

The show's popularity skyrocketed after YoonA and Lee Junho showcased their chemistry while hosting the year-end music festival, MBC Gayo Daejejeon, in 2022, generating much interest in King the Land.

King the Land Episode 13 will release on July 29, 2023, at 10.30 pm (KST) on the Korean platform TVING for viewers in certain regions. International fans can catch it on Netflix, with English subtitles available immediately. The episode will be approximately 1 hour long, following the typical time frame for JTBC dramas.

The story revolves around Goo Won (played by Lee Jun-ho), the heir of The King Group, a prominent luxury hotel conglomerate in South Korea. He finds himself caught up in an intense inheritance war, and fate brings him face to face with Cheon Sa-rang (portrayed by Im Yoon-ah), a cheerful hotelier whose life takes an unexpected turn upon meeting Goo Won.

In the previous episode, King the Land Episode 12, we were teased with a looming crisis as Goo Won's arranged marriage was revealed. Goo Won and Sa Rang candidly shared their secrets with friends, leading to some humorous and heartfelt moments. To help Goo Won heal emotionally, Sa Rang reached out to a friend of his late mother and obtained a picture. The two characters also bonded over memories of Goo Won's mother at the beach, bringing out emotions that had long been suppressed.

However, as their hearts grew closer, the burden they had to carry increased. Goo Hwa Ran (played by Kim Sun Young), faced with a precarious position, began to suspect the relationship between Goo Won and Sa Rang, adding tension to the plot.

In an unexpected twist, Sa Rang visited Chairman Gu Il Hoon’s (played by Son Byung Ho) house and discovered Goo Won's impending arranged marriage. The revelation shocked both characters and left the room in silence.

With all the exciting developments, fans can't wait to see what happens next in King the Land Episode 13.

