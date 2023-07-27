Have been eating well, healing beautifully: Sushmita Sen

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen says she is doing well and hopes to bring the third season of ''Aarya'' and her new series ''Taali'' to fans as soon as possible.

Sen had suffered a heart attack in March and underwent angioplasty at a city-based hospital here.

The 47-year-old actor on Wednesday night conducted a live session on Instagram where she interacted with her fans and followers.

When one of the users enquired about her health, the ''Aarya'' star said she was ''fabulous''.

''Touchwood, by God's grace. I have been eating well. I have been healing beautifully. Lots of travel... I'm figuring out how to bring 'Taali' and 'Aarya 3' to you quickly. Otherwise, the health is fine,'' Sen said in the session.

Like her admirers, the former Miss Universe said she is also looking forward to the premiere of ''Aarya'' season 3. She completed shooting for the Disney+ Hotstar series in June.

''I am waiting for 'Aarya 3' too. It's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that's gone into it... So many things to tell you when we finally discuss 'Aarya'... about all the stuff that we did, pre-health scare and all the action we did post. Hopefully, you will like it,'' she said.

Sen later shared the live session on Instagram and captioned it as: ''Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life always.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)