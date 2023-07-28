Sonu Sood reveals inspiration behind action-thriller ‘Fateh’

Actor Sonu Sood's next film 'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic. Sood, whose philanthropic acts during the pandemic touched the lives of migrants revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts – instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI. The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked with conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor. The 'Dabangg' actor said he began writing about how public was being tricked and how they could take steps to ensure they do not succumb to such fraudsters.

"The film is based on the real experiences of these people. 90 per cent of shooting has been completed, more 8-10 days are left to wrap it," the 'Simba' actor said. The actor had gained the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award during the Covid-19 pandemic. From helping migrants return to their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sood's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.

The actor said that he had been writing for several films since the beginning of my career. "I was born in Patiala in 1976, almost 47 years ago. I remember that during my childhood my mother, who had a background in literature used to appreciate my writing."

The actor recalled that his mother wrote letters to him to which he often responded in poetry. "I didn't pay much attention to it at that time but I started writing when she passed away, I wrote a lot of things for her. And even today when I write dialogues for my films, it seems the creativity that I got from my mother is still alive."

The actor who turns a year older on July 30 said he looks forward to celebrate in the company of his fans. "I am excited and nervous because I don't want my fans who arrive from different places to feel ignored. It's an emotional moment for me and I am really looking forward to celebrating with them," Sood said.

Meanwhile, the actor said that he is also working on two action films, that he thinks will be "very very special." The official release date of 'Fateh', helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles is awaited. (ANI)

