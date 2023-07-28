Left Menu

Sonu Sood reveals inspiration behind action-thriller ‘Fateh’

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked with conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:45 IST
Sonu Sood reveals inspiration behind action-thriller ‘Fateh’
Sonu Sood (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonu Sood's next film 'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic. Sood, whose philanthropic acts during the pandemic touched the lives of migrants revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts – instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI. The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked with conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor. The 'Dabangg' actor said he began writing about how public was being tricked and how they could take steps to ensure they do not succumb to such fraudsters.

"The film is based on the real experiences of these people. 90 per cent of shooting has been completed, more 8-10 days are left to wrap it," the 'Simba' actor said. The actor had gained the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award during the Covid-19 pandemic. From helping migrants return to their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sood's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.

The actor said that he had been writing for several films since the beginning of my career. "I was born in Patiala in 1976, almost 47 years ago. I remember that during my childhood my mother, who had a background in literature used to appreciate my writing."

The actor recalled that his mother wrote letters to him to which he often responded in poetry. "I didn't pay much attention to it at that time but I started writing when she passed away, I wrote a lot of things for her. And even today when I write dialogues for my films, it seems the creativity that I got from my mother is still alive."

The actor who turns a year older on July 30 said he looks forward to celebrate in the company of his fans. "I am excited and nervous because I don't want my fans who arrive from different places to feel ignored. It's an emotional moment for me and I am really looking forward to celebrating with them," Sood said.

Meanwhile, the actor said that he is also working on two action films, that he thinks will be "very very special." The official release date of 'Fateh', helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023