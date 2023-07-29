The Witcher Season 4 may show Falka's dark secret! Know in detail

The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix is set to take an unexpected turn. Fans will miss the familiar face of Henry Cavill, who was formerly playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Stepping into his shoes will be Liam Hemsworth, known for his role in The Hunger Games. The most intriguing change, however, comes from the show's lead, Ciri, who is all set to introduce a new twist to the storyline.

Freya Allen's character, Ciri, finds herself at the center of everyone's attention in the Continent in The Witcher Season 4. Every being in this mystical land has their eyes on Ciri, hoping to harness her magical abilities for their own benefit.

The Witcher Season 3 ends with, there's a big battle at Aretuza, and Ciri gets separated from her friends Jaskier, Yennefer, and Geralt. She finds herself in a barren and desert-like world.

Season 3 ended with a suspenseful moment. Yennefer and her group of sorceresses tried to find Ciri at Vilgefortz's fortress, but it was empty. Sadly, Tissaia was heartbroken and ended her own life at Aretuza. In Redania, King Vizimir was killed, and Radovid took over. At the same time, Geralt, Jaskier, and Milva, a skilled archer from Brokilon, set off on a mission to rescue Ciri.

However, it was the Rats, a band of bandits, who saved Ciri from her captors. After Ciri's first killing, she was accepted into their ranks. When asked her name, Ciri introduced herself as "Falka."

But why did Ciri choose the name "Falka"? Delve into the backstory of Falka to understand what this new development implies for future installments of 'The Witcher.'

In the world of The Witcher, there was a woman named Falka, also known as 'Bloody Falka,' who caused quite a stir. She used to be a princess of Redania, the daughter of King Vridank and Queen Beatrix. Sadly, her parents divorced, and Falka and her mother had to move back to Kovir, while King Vridank married another woman named Cerro and had two more kids.

After twenty-five years, Falka led a rebellion against her own father, stepmother, and half-brothers, which earned her the nickname "Bloody Falka." Her rebels succeeded in taking over Redania, but their victory didn't last as they were defeated when trying to conquer other kingdoms. Falka met a tragic end, being burned at the stake. However, before dying, she swore that one of her children would avenge her.

In The Witcher novels, there are two prophecies—one foretells that a child with Elder Blood will save the world, while the other predicts that another child with the same blood will bring about its destruction. Some believe that a descendant of Falka will be the one to bring doom upon the world, while a descendant of elf sorceress Lara Dorren will be its savior. It's uncertain which of the two main characters, Ciri and the descendant of Falka, are related to each bloodline.

In The Witcher Season 3, something significant happens. Ciri adopts the name Falka, hinting at a darker side to her character in the upcoming season four. The show's star, Allan, shared that Ciri will go through a darker journey in the next season. Moreover, it's essential to remember that Ciri gave up her magical powers when returning to the real world. In the novels, it took her quite some time to regain those abilities. So, even if she wishes to get her powers back in season four, it might not be easy for her. The upcoming season promises to be intense and full of surprises as Ciri's story unfolds.

The Witcher Season 3 is streaming on Netflix! The release date for The Witcher Season 4 has not been announced yet.

