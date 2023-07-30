Left Menu

This is what Ishaan Khatter has to say about the pressure of airport looks

Ishaan Khatter on Saturday walked the ramp for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 16:01 IST
Actor Ishaan Khatter (Image source: FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
With the rise of paparazzi culture, travel style among celebrities has become as important as any red carpet event. Many stars are now under pressure to always look stylish especially at airports as shutterbugs are stationed 24*7 there to click them. Actor Ishaan Khatter, who channelled his fashionable avatar as showstopper at Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's show at India Couture Week in Delhi on Saturday night, briefly spoke to ANI.

Asked if he underwent the pressure to always be well-dressed at airport, Ishaan quipped, "No... I only only take pressure when there is turbulence on flight." He further said,"I always try to wear comfortable clothes irrespective of anything. I will be frowning and become moody if I wear uncomfortable clothes...so just be comfortable."

Ishaan was in a fun candid mood during the conversation. He also talked about his "off-duty" style. "Kachcha baniyan (undergarments)," he laughed out loud while mentioning his "off-duty" comfortable outfit. Isn't he funny?

Ishaan looked suave in a shiny suit from Rohit and Rahul's Equinox collection. He went shirtless on the runway, only wearing a tailored black blazer and matching black satin pants. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ishaan will be seen in 'Pippa' and 'The Perfect Couple'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

