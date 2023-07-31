Left Menu

King the Land Episode 14: Love Crisis! Recap & Review

King the Land Episode 14: Love Crisis! Recap & Review
Image Credit: King The Land / Netflix
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

In Episode 14 of JTBC's drama King the Land, Goo Won (played by Junho) and Sa Rang (played by YoonA) faced a crisis when their secret relationship was exposed to the public. A photo of the two spending time together was published with a provocative article title, revealing the love between a third-generation conglomerate and an ordinary person. The revelation created a sense of dejection for both Goo Won and Sa Rang.

Goo Won tried to protect Sa Rang by ordering her not to be seen in public, but his efforts were in vain due to the manipulations of Goo Hwa-ran (Kim Seon-yeong). Goo Hwa-ran not only revealed Sa Rang's identity but also damaged her image by bringing up the story of her mother. This was part of Goo Hwa-ran's plan to destroy Goo Won using the scandal.

To protect Sa Rang from further scrutiny, Gu Il-hun (Son Byung-ho), Goo Won's father, instructed her to go to the King Tourist Hotel, a place of exile in the King Hotel, until things quiet down. Although Sa Rang didn't mention her destination when she was with Goo Won, he eventually found out and became even more concerned about her well-being.

As Goo Won prepared for a business trip, he expressed his affection for Sa Rang in a heartfelt message, unaware that she had already left for the King Tourist Hotel. The episode depicted the conflicting emotions of Goo Won, who seemed carefree in the outside world, and Sa Rang, who felt trapped in a dark tunnel.

After returning from his business trip, Goo Won rushed to Kingdom Land to find Sa Rang, but she was nowhere to be seen. The staff remained tight-lipped about her whereabouts, triggering Goo Won's childhood trauma of feeling abandoned. However, he couldn't let go of his love for Sa Rang and decided to search for her, eventually discovering that she was at the King Tourist Hotel.

Just as Goo Won set out to find her, his disappearing mother, Han Mi-so (played by Nam Gi-ae), suddenly appeared in front of him. This unexpected encounter made him pause on his journey to find his beloved Sa Rang.

Review:

King the Land Episode 14 brings intense emotions and gripping drama as the central characters, Goo Won and Sa Rang, face the consequences of their secret relationship becoming public. The episode effectively portrays the challenges they encounter due to societal expectations and family pressures.

The plot takes unexpected turns, with Goo Hwa-ran's manipulative actions adding to the complexity of the situation. The chemistry between Junho and YoonA shines in their performances, making the audience truly empathize with their characters' emotions and struggles.

King the Land Episode 14 maintains a poignant atmosphere throughout, as viewers witness the heartbreak and longing experienced by Goo Won and Sa Rang when separated. The portrayal of their conflicting emotions adds depth to their characters, making the story more engaging.

Furthermore, the appearance of Goo Won's missing mother adds an intriguing element to the narrative, leaving the audience eager to know more about her sudden reappearance and its impact on Goo Won's life.

Overall, King the Land Episode 14 keeps viewers hooked with its compelling storyline, strong performances, and well-crafted emotional moments. As the episode ends on a suspenseful note, audiences are left eagerly anticipating the next installment to see how the story unfolds.

King the Land Episode 15 will release on Saturday 5th August at approximately 1.30pm (GMT) / 9:30am (ET). Worldwide viewers can watch the K-drama on Netflix.

