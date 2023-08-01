Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 prediction, release date, time and more

A few chapters ago in Jujutsu Kaisen, we have seen the conflict between Satoru and Sukuna begin, and now it's time for the showdown. In the upcoming Chapter 231, the fierce fight continues as both Satoru and Sukuna test their limits. Their fight will likely become a physical brawl because they can no longer use Domain Expansions. This upcoming chapter is expected to be a significant part of the storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 is set to be released in the 36th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. For those who live outside of Japan, they can read the chapter online through Viz and Shueisha's related online platforms. Fans can also use the Shonen Jump App, available on Android and iOS, to read the chapter on their device of choice. But keep in mind, the release time might be different based on your location.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST, (Monday, August 7, 2023)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230: Recap

To understand what happens next in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, let's look back at what happened in Chapter 230, which was titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 8".

Chapter 230 Recap: In the previous chapter titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 8," the intense battle between Satoru and Sukuna unfolded. Gojo discovered that Sukuna had burdened Megumi's soul with the Unlimited Void's Sure Hit attack, making it adapt to the Domain. However, Gojo's excessive use of his Reversed Cursed Technique rendered him unable to generate his Domain. Meanwhile, Sukuna's Domain suffered damage when he attempted to summon it due to the effects of the Unlimited Void. Seizing the opportunity, Gojo launched a fierce attack on Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Prediction

While official Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 spoilers are yet to be revealed, we can expect some thrilling developments in the chapter.

Gojo's Dominance Over Sukuna: Up to now in the battle, Sukuna has failed to live up to his boastful assertions. Chapter 231 may show Gojo gaining the upper hand over Sukuna. Either Gojo will bring Sukuna to a situation that would be beneficial for rescuing Megumi, or an unexpected event will further prolong the fight.

Impact of Love: Gojo views love as a curse, but Chapter 231 could demonstrate how his affection for his students and their love for him motivates him to win this battle.

Physical Strains of the Fight: The combatants have been pushing their bodies to the limit. Fans anticipate the clash will carry on in the next chapter, which promises to be thrilling.

After-effects of Drastic Measures: In Chapter 230, both Sukuna and Satoru began showing signs of weakness due to the extreme measures they had taken to secure their victories. The impacts of these actions will likely be explored further in Chapter 231.

Continuation of the Battle Without Domain Expansions: Now that Domain Expansions are off the table, the fight is set to become more intriguing. Satoru, proud of his accomplishment, is confident he can win, and Sukuna is aware of the impact of Satoru's Unlimited Void on his body.

All-Out Brawl: As both characters are somewhat limited on Cursed Energy and their bodies are becoming exhausted, Chapter 231 could see a shift from complex Domain abilities to more straightforward hand-to-hand combat.

Exploration of Sukuna's Innate Technique: Fans are not yet familiar with Sukuna's Innate Technique, and its limitations have not been fully revealed. This might become a focal point of Chapter 231, with hand-to-hand combat and Innate abilities becoming more crucial.

Potential Defeat of Satoru: Considering Sukuna is the series' strongest villain, Satoru losing this battle might be essential for the plot's progression. Chapter 231 might portray Satoru being pushed to his limit, making the story's development more intriguing.

We will come up with more JJK Chapter 231 spoilers as soon as it comes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5: Releae date, time and what to expect