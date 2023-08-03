Outlander Season 7 Episode 7 leaves fans hooked for explosive finale

Outlander fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 7 Episode 8, which is yet to come. The recent episode, Season 7 Episode 7, left viewers captivated with its surprising twists and significant plot developments, setting the stage for an intense midseason finale. Outlander S7 consists of a total of sixteen episodes, but Starz has decided to split the season into two halves. The first half will conclude with Outlander S7 E8 titled "Turning Points," scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. Following that, fans will have to wait at least five months before Episode 9 of Season 7 premieres in early 2024.

Outlander Season 7's second last episode delivered shocking twists and crucial developments that will have a significant impact on the rest of the season. The reveal of the Nuckelavee's true identity answered some questions, but Brianna and Roger still need more information about Roger's ancestor, who attempted to have him hanged. However, the true threat to their peace comes from Rob Cameron's treacherous actions in Episode 7.

In 1777, Claire and Jamie faced setbacks, with Jamie ending up unconscious on the battlefield despite his new position as a rifleman. The first Battle of Saratoga marked William's first battle, causing him to witness his friend's death and question the British army's integrity. The events of Episode 7 set the stage for an explosive midseason finale in Outlander Season 7 Episode 8.

William's desire to participate in the fight during the second Battle of Saratoga almost cost him his life, but it also revealed a different side to General Simon Fraser, fostering an unlikely friendship. Meanwhile, Buck MacKenzie's appraisal of Rob Cameron's behavior towards Brianna proved to be accurate, as Cameron's true motives were exposed.

Roger's initial violent reaction to Buck softened after spending time with him and learning about his past. However, Mandy's nightmares exposed Rob Cameron's sinister intentions, leading to a dramatic car ride to Craigh na Dun to find Jemmy.

The seventh book in the Outlander series, "An Echo in the Bone," reveals that Roger and Brianna will be separated by 200 years due to time-traveling events. As Jamie's fate remains uncertain after Episode 7, the promotional materials suggest that he will indeed survive and fight in the Second Battle of Saratoga.

While the cliffhanger ending left viewers concerned about Claire and Jamie's fate, the synopsis and promotional material for the next episode indicate that Jamie's survival is likely, as he is set to participate in the upcoming battle. Watch the promos for Outlander Season 7 Episode 8, the Mid-Season Finale.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 8 (finale episode) will be released on August 11, 2023! We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on Outlander of Starz.

Also Read: Joker: Folie à Deux – Know all the latest details