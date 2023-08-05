When will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 finally arrive? Expected release date and more

The much-loved Korean TV show, All of Us Are Dead, has left fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of its second season. The news of the show's renewal was officially announced on June 6, 2022, causing excitement among its dedicated viewers. However, in a recent chat with Teen Vogue in March 2023, the show's star, Park Ji-hu, revealed that filming for the second season hadn't commenced yet, putting a damper on the fans' hopes for a 2023 release.

Despite rumors suggesting that production began in 2022, there's still no official word on the release date for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 on the JTBC network and Netflix. As Netflix has already released its schedule for the summer and hinted at upcoming shows in the fall, the absence of any mention of the new season has left fans disappointed.

Considering the lack of information on the filming status, it seems unlikely that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will premiere before 2024. If filming starts in August, based on typical TV series production timelines, it could take up to 12 months for post-production and editing, delaying the release until mid-2024.

All of Us Are Dead is a captivating K-drama based on Joo Dong's webcomic Geun. The story is set in a South Korean high school where a science experiment gone awry triggers a zombie apocalypse, putting the students' lives in peril. Trapped inside the school with limited resources, the students must fight to survive amidst a zombie-infested battlefield, or risk becoming zombies themselves.

The series boasts a talented cast, including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo. Their performances have received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Stay tuned for any new information on the release date as we keep you informed about this highly-anticipated K-drama.

Also Read: Killing It Season 2: Everything we know so far