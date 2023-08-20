Left Menu

'All the Love You Deserve': Bestselling author Preeti Shenoy's new book to hit stands in Nov

The characters from author Preeti Shenoys 2020 bestselling novel When Love Came Calling will make their return in her new book, All the Love You Deserve, scheduled to be released in November, announced Westland Books on Sunday.Set against the backdrop of pandemic aftermath, the book is touted to be a captivating tale exploring shifting dreams and newfound paths as it weaves together the destinies of Puja, Arush, and Sujit -- the three protagonists of the book.I am so excited to let you know that all your favourite characters from When Love Came Calling will be back in a new book

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:18 IST
'All the Love You Deserve': Bestselling author Preeti Shenoy's new book to hit stands in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

The characters from author Preeti Shenoy's 2020 bestselling novel ''When Love Came Calling'' will make their return in her new book, ''All the Love You Deserve'', scheduled to be released in November, announced Westland Books on Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of pandemic aftermath, the book is touted to be a ''captivating tale'' exploring shifting dreams and newfound paths as it weaves together the destinies of Puja, Arush, and Sujit -- the three protagonists of the book.

''I am so excited to let you know that all your favourite characters from 'When Love Came Calling' will be back in a new book! The protagonists have faced the pandemic and have changed in ways they never imagined.

'''All the Love You Deserve' is not only about love, but it's also about the choices we make, finding our purpose and discovering who we truly are in an ever-changing world,'' the author said in a statement.

Once united by an unparalleled love, Puja and Arush are now separated by miles and uncertainty. Their hearts remain entwined, but the lingering question is, can their love withstand the trials of time and circumstance? Sujit, seeking redemption, initiates a transformative journey that intersects with their lives.

''As the world grapples with the aftermath of a life-altering pandemic, the protagonists find themselves facing profound changes, shifting dreams and forgotten desires,'' read the description of the book.

According to the publishers, ''All the Love You Deserve'' has all the elements that make Shenoy's fiction special.

''We are delighted to be publishing Preeti Shenoy again. We have a longstanding relationship with her and have published several of her bestselling books. All the Love You Deserve is fun and smart and relatable for readers, whatever age or stage of life they are in,'' said Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books.

Shenoy, ranked among the highest-selling authors in India, has over a dozen bestsellers to her credit. Her books have been translated into several Indian and foreign languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023