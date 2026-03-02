Smoke Raises Alarms Near US Embassy in Kuwait

On Monday, a witness reported seeing smoke rising above a neighborhood in Kuwait that is home to the US Embassy, prompting widespread concern.

Ayman Moawad, an Egyptian residing near the embassy, told The Associated Press that he observed smoke over the area, although it's unknown if the US facility was specifically targeted in ongoing Iranian attacks affecting the small Mideast nation.

The US government had previously issued a warning to American citizens in Kuwait to seek shelter and avoid approaching the embassy, urging, 'Do not come to the Embassy.'