Smoke Raises Alarms Near US Embassy in Kuwait
A witness reported seeing smoke in a Kuwait neighborhood that houses the US Embassy amid Iranian attacks. The US had warned Americans in the region to stay away and take cover. It's unclear if the embassy was directly targeted in the incident.
On Monday, a witness reported seeing smoke rising above a neighborhood in Kuwait that is home to the US Embassy, prompting widespread concern.
Ayman Moawad, an Egyptian residing near the embassy, told The Associated Press that he observed smoke over the area, although it's unknown if the US facility was specifically targeted in ongoing Iranian attacks affecting the small Mideast nation.
The US government had previously issued a warning to American citizens in Kuwait to seek shelter and avoid approaching the embassy, urging, 'Do not come to the Embassy.'
Fire and smoke seen inside US Embassy compound in Kuwait after attack by Iran, reports AP.
