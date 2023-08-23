Kriti Sanon commences shooting for maiden production venture 'Do Patti'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:31 IST
Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kriti Sanon has started filming for her upcoming movie ''Do Patti'', co-starring Kajol.

Sanon, who is turning producer with “Do Patti”, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening. She is backing the project through her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

''Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time..

Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as I start this very special journey.

''Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial! #DoPatti,'' the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside a series of photos from the film set.

Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film “Dilwale”.

“Do Patti” is also the maiden production venture for writer Kanika Dhillon and her newly-launched banner Kathha Pictures. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release, and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

