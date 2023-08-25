Berlin: A deep dive into the golden age of Money Heist's most enigmatic character

As Money Heist fans around the globe anticipated, Netflix recently unveiled plans for the highly awaited spin-off series – "Berlin." Rewinding time, the series promises a journey back to the golden age of Berlin, before the tumultuous events of "La Casa De Papel." Led by the ever-charismatic Berlin, a cunning gang converges in Paris, readying to execute one of the most audacious heists. The buzz around Berlin Netflix has been palpable since the streaming giant teased this spinoff.

The Enigma Behind Berlin: Andrés de Fonollosa

Portrayed masterfully by Pedro Alonso, Berlin's character, officially named Andrés de Fonollosa, has always been shrouded in mystery. June 2023 gave fans their first glimpse into the Money Heist spin-off Berlin, focusing primarily on its titular character.

The series delves deeper into Berlin's background. Fans learned in the initial 'Money Heist' series about Berlin's terminal illness and witnessed his heartbreaking end as he valiantly sacrificed himself for his crew. Through poignant flashbacks, viewers further discovered Berlin's involvement in planning the Bank of Spain heist and his romantic tryst with Tatiana. A multilingual genius, Berlin's proficiency in various languages, including English, Italian, and Portuguese, stands out.

Money Heist: A Global Sensation

Emerging seemingly out of the blue, Money Heist quickly established a stronghold on viewers worldwide. The captivating plot twists, iconic red jumpsuits, and profoundly intricate characters - all combined with sublime cinematography - ensured the show's resounding success. Not even the language barrier could deter its global audience, thanks to the universal language of cinema and trusty subtitles.

Berlin's Immortal Charm

Although death often signifies an end, in Berlin's case, it was merely a new beginning. Berlin, or Andrés de Fonollosa, oscillates between being a captivating anti-hero and a calculative conman. The spin-off promises to transport viewers across Europe, offering a deeper understanding of Berlin's escapades before his pivotal role in Money Heist Berlin.

Unraveling Character Dynamics

Originally, the familial bond between the Professor and Berlin wasn't inscribed in the narrative. It was seamlessly woven into their backstory, showcasing the dynamic adaptability of storytelling. Berlin's eventual return in the form of flashbacks in part 3 was a testament to his undeniable popularity among fans. Writer Javier Gómez Santander candidly shared that had they foreseen the series' renewal, Berlin's tragic end might have been reconsidered.

The Complexity of Berlin

Berlin's character is set to tread a fine line between being misogynistic and psychopathic in the spin-off. Pedro Alonso's insightful views on Berlin describe him as a blend of cruelty, heroism, and wit. His heightened observational prowess allows for an unpredictable and unconventional behavioral pattern. Álex Pina's take on Berlin's character further solidifies this, promising a whirlwind of white-collar crimes, intense drama, romance, and surprisingly, a heavy dose of humor.

Berlin Cast

Pedro Alonso's re-entry as Berlin is complemented by a stellar cast, including Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Joel Sánchez, Tristán Ulloa, and more. Although relatively unfamiliar to the American audience, these actors bring an extensive repertoire to the table.

Netflix's Introduction to Berlin Characters with a video.

Berlin Release Date

Thanks to Netflix's announcement, fans are gearing up for Berlin to hit the screens in December 2023. An exclusive sneak peek suggests the release date to be December 29th, 2023.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve deeper into the captivating world of Berlin and witness the events that shaped this fan-favorite character. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse as we keep you updated on Money Heist spin-off series Berlin and other Netflix foreign language series adventures.

