Alchemy of Souls Season 3: Renewal status and possibilities

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:14 IST
Image Credit: TvN / Alchemy of Souls
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The global K-drama community is buzzing with excitement! Alchemy of Souls is a K-drama that has stolen the hearts of many across the globe. With the perfect fusion of humor, romance, and emotional depth, it's no wonder it has garnered such a massive following. Its recent second season, which aired from December 10, 2022, to January 8, 2023, concluded with 10 episodes that only intensified the fans' love for the show. Each episode drew more viewers than the last, clearly reflecting its growing popularity.

With the end of Alchemy of Souls Season 2, there's a growing curiosity among fans about the possibility of Alchemy of Souls Season 3. At the moment, there haven't been any official updates from Netflix on a third season.

The talented Hong Sisters crafted the storyline, focusing on young mages journeying between the celestial and earthly realms. At the heart of the story is Nak-su, a proficient warrior who, due to unforeseen circumstances, finds her soul trapped inside Mu-deok. This twist of fate makes her paths intertwine with Jang Uk, a noble family's scion, eventually serving him.

If there is a green light for Alchemy of Souls 3, the new episodes might grace our screens by 2024. But K-dramas usually don't stretch over several seasons, and the narrative seems to have reached its conclusion. The future of a third season remains in the realm of speculation for now.

The preceding season, aptly titled "Light and Shadow," played with our emotions quite a bit. We all had our fingers crossed for the finale of Season 2, hoping for a satisfying conclusion for our beloved characters, Jang-uk and Naksu/Cho Yeong (portrayed by Go Youn-jung), as well as fan-favorites like Park Dang-gu and Jin Cho-yeon. And thankfully, the season did not disappoint.

With the way the last season concluded, the chances for another season seem slim. But, given the immense popularity of this K-drama, anything is possible.

To date, Netflix remains silent about the continuation or conclusion of the Alchemy of Souls series. Considering the last episode of the second season aired recently in January 2023, any announcements might still be a bit away.

Even though the second season's finale garnered the most viewers compared to the entire series, Netflix typically takes time to assess global viewership metrics. As fans can stream both Alchemy of Souls seasons on TVING and Netflix, predicting the next season's premiere date is tricky. If we go by historical data, the post-renewal production might span about half a year. So, if there's a Season 3, it might premiere in 2024.

For all the latest on TVING and Netflix K-dramas, stay tuned to Devdiscourse.

Also Read: Rebel Moon Part One A Child of Fire: Everything you need to Know

