Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: A quick guide to 'The Sword of Aramoon'

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 15:34 IST
Image Credit: Instagram / Arthdal Chronicles
The forthcoming season of the historical K-drama, "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon," set to premiere on September 9, 2023, has not only captured the attention of new fans but has also rekindled the enthusiasm of those who loved the first season.

Often touted as the Eastern answer to Game of Thrones, Arthdal Chronicles showcases a star-studded cast. The debut season in 2019 graced us with the likes of Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won, both previously seen in Descendants of the Sun. Adding to the lineup was BLACKPINK's Kim Ji-soo, shining post her Snowdrop (2021) stint, and the talented Jang Dong-gun.

Although some familiar faces might be missing in Arthdal Chronicles 2, the franchise is ready to dazzle with some fresh yet renowned entries. Lee Joon-gi, who previously impressed in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and Shin Se-kyung from Run On (2020) are the newcomers. However, the continuity will be ensured with the return of Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ok-bin.

The narrative of Arthdal Chronicles unfolds in the mythical land of Arth, reminiscent of the Bronze Age. Arthdal's ancient citizens are embroiled in power dynamics, with some finding love amidst the chaos. Following the journey of Eun-seom, viewers unravel his tribulations as he strives to revive his tribe and uncovers surprising truths about his origins.

The K-drama garnered commendation for its riveting plot and unprecedented backdrop, focusing on themes of tribes, alliances, nations, and spirituality. Season one was segmented into three parts, capturing varying themes and story arcs.

Fast forward to Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon which unfolds roughly ten years post the events of the maiden season. The roles previously essayed by Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won will now witness Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung stepping into their shoes. Shin Se Kyung's portrayal of Tan Ya, affiliated with the Wahan clan, is speculated to ascend as a formidable leader in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

Season two will dive deeper into the intense showdown between Tagon's Arthdal Kingdom and Eun Seom's Ago Tribe, laying the foundation for Arth's future. As The Sword of Aramoon follows, roughly eight years post Tagon's crowning, viewers are in for a mesmerizing ride, replete with political maneuvering, passionate romances, and the relentless fight for dominion in Arthdal. The unveiled stills featuring Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung have already amplified the anticipation for this K-drama saga's next chapter.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series.

