Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Director Hansal Mehtas The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival next month. The Buckingham Murders a journey that hansalmehta, ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:50 IST
Director Hansal Mehta's ''The Buckingham Murders'' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival next month. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. ''One more piece of news I've been dying to share! Our labour of love, The Buckingham Murders, featuring the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan, produced by @EktaaRKapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in association with @MahanaFilms is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival,'' Mehta announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He called the film ''an atmospheric thriller that delves into themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience''.

''... We're honoured and thrilled at the official selection and are looking excitedly forward for the film's screenings in October,'' he added.

Kareena shared the news on Instagram as also the BFI screening details with her pictures from the movie. ''The Buckingham Murders' a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. ''...What makes this moment even more special is that it's one of the three films from India that made it to the festival!'' Ekta Kapoor replied to the actor, saying, ''I have never felt grief n gutted by any performance ever!! Waiting for the world to see you.'' and dropped a heart emoji along with it. Tarsem Singh's ''Dear Jassi'' is also part of the festival that's screening some of the biggest films from around the globe.

The movie gala runs from October 4 to October 15.

