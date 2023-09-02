Black Mirror Season 7 possibilities and renewal updates

Black Mirror, the thrilling anthology series, has always kept its viewers on the edge of their seats. With Black Mirror Season 6 making its grand debut on June 15, 2023, it has stirred a buzz among the Netflix community. As fans eagerly await any news on Black Mirror Season 7, let's delve into the journey of the series so far.

Black Mirror's Enthralling History The show's inception dates back to 2011 when it commenced as a British series. It wasn't long before Netflix recognized its potential and took it under its wings, making it a Netflix Black Mirror original from its second season onward. The essence of Black Mirror is its exploration of the possible chilling outcomes of technological advancements, narrating captivating and introspective tales with each episode.

With Black Mirror Season 6 already enthralling fans, it naturally piques curiosity about the next season. However, the future remains ambiguous. The good news is that there's no indication of the show wrapping up. Charlie Brooker, the brilliant mind behind the show, still seems to be bursting with innovative ideas.

Black Mirror's Popularity on Netflix In terms of viewership rankings, Black Mirror Season 6 performed impressively, securing the second spot, outpaced only by Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2. With such popularity, it's plausible that Netflix would be eager for a Black Mirror Season 7, given Brooker remains on board, and as of now, he exhibits no signs of departing from the franchise.

For those concerned about potential delays due to Hollywood strikes, it's worth noting that Brooker, being associated with the British WGGB, remains unaffected by the ongoing WGA strikes in Hollywood.

A throwback reveals that from 2016 to 2019, Black Mirror episodes were rolled out annually. However, the series hit a pause amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooker attributed this break to the overwhelming global distress caused by the pandemic. As for the future, if the pattern resumes and Netflix gives a green signal, fans might see Black Mirror Season 7 by the end of 2024. Yet, given the uncertainties, 2025 seems like a more probable release year.

Another challenge that looms is the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which might impede filming. Black Mirror traditionally showcases notable Hollywood figures, like Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek, further complicating the scheduling process.

Peeking into Black Mirror Season 7 When Brooker spoke to Digital Spy in June 2023, he dropped hints about potentially exploring uncharted territories, like an animated or musical episode. He reminisced about an initial idea of a musical episode that transformed into 'USS Callister'. This suggests a possibility of revisiting such concepts.

"I've never done an animated episode or a musical episode. Actually, weirdly, 'USS Callister' started life — because I was thinking of a story to do with a musical, and it somehow became 'USS Callister'. So sometimes you're aiming for one thing, and you veer off somewhere else."

Moreover, in a chat with THR, Brooker indicated his interest in crafting another interactive episode, reminiscent of Bandersnatch. However, this might stand alone, separate from any new season.

"While we were making it we kept saying, 'We'll never do this again'. And then I guess, perhaps like childbirth, you block out the pain and approach it a second time. By the end I was saying, 'Oh I've got an idea'. It's definitely something I would do again and I think there are lots of ways to tackle it."

As for the cast of Black Mirror Season 7, the anthology nature of Black Mirror means each episode has its unique storyline and cast, making predictions challenging. Yet, the show has a history of featuring a mix of renowned stars like Salma Hayek and emerging talents. Interestingly, Brooker has mentioned that there's no rule preventing an actor from returning to the series, suggesting that familiar faces could reappear in fresh roles.

In conclusion, while waiting for Black Mirror Season 7, fans can re-experience the thrilling episodes as Black Mirror is currently streaming on Netflix.

