One Piece 1092 release delayed! What to expect from upcoming chapter

The highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1092 has fans on the edge of their seats, especially after the thrilling clash between Luffy and an Admiral in Chapter 1091. In this article, we'll delve into the latest developments and the unfortunate delay of Chapter 1092. Stay tuned for more details and potential spoilers.

In Chapter 1091, we finally witnessed Luffy's long-awaited clash with an Admiral, a showdown that fans had been eagerly awaiting since the time skip. The Egghead Island Arc skillfully built up to this epic confrontation over the past few months. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, masterfully weaved the story, gradually leading us to this momentous battle.

What's Next on Egghead Island?

While we don't have specific spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1092, considering the story's recent development, it's clear that the Marines are poised to make their move. Fans have been eagerly anticipating Luffy's face-off against Kizaru, and it seems that moment is finally upon us. The Egghead War has officially commenced, and readers are anxiously waiting to see what twists and turns the Egghead Incident will bring.

The Unfortunate Delay

Regrettably, One Piece Chapter 1092 is facing a delay, extending the wait for fans. The new release date is set for Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). Keep in mind that release times may vary depending on your location. You can catch the latest chapters of this beloved Japanese manga on platforms such as Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Release Schedule in Different Time Zones

For your convenience, here's the release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1092 in various time zones:

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (Sunday, September 17)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (Sunday, September 17)

Eastern Summer Time: 11:00 am (Sunday, September 17)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (Sunday, September 17)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (Sunday, September 17)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (Sunday, September 17)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (Sunday, September 17)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (Sunday, September 18)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (Sunday, September 18)

Recapping One Piece Chapter 1091

In Chapter 1091, the action heated up as Weaponized Sea Beasts and Mark III Pacifistas launched an attack on the Marines. Meanwhile, Kizaru dealt with Sentomaru in a thrilling showdown. The chapter also treated readers to a flashback, shedding light on Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk enlisting a young Sentomaru. It was revealed that Kizaru defeated Sentomaru and took control of the authority chip, commanding the Pacifistas to take on the Weaponized Sea Beasts.

Kizaru's infiltration into the Frontier Dome's defense systems was a highlight, setting the stage for further chaos. Luffy's group made their way across the Labo-Phase, preparing for their escape. As Kizaru's presence triggered the security system, Rob Lucci attempted to assassinate Dr. Vegapunk, leading to an unexpected twist when Stussy intervened. Sanji and Zoro also joined the fray, engaging in intense battles.

The chapter concluded with Luffy confronting Kizaru, asserting that he and his crew have become a hundred times stronger since their time at the Sabaody Archipelago two years ago.

