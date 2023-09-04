Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai reunite to celebrate 30 years of ‘Khalnayak’ 

Celebration time as Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff-starrer iconic movie 'Khalnayak' is re-releasing in theatres on September 5 to celebrate 30 years of the film. Director Subhash Ghai, Balaram Prasad a.k.a Sanjay Dutt, Ram Kumar Sinha a.k.a Jackie Shroff reunited for the film's screening.

'Choli Ke Pooche Kya Hai' singers la Arun and Alka Yagnik also graced the event. Sanjay Dutt looked handsome in a blue that he teamed up with a pyjama. And amped up his look with a shawl and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jackie Shroff opted for a classic black shirt and denim. 'Khalnayak' team cut the cake together and celebrated the 30 years of the film.

Don't miss the big smile on their faces. During media interaction, Subhash expressed his feelings and said, "Today is a very very happy moment for us. For all three of us- Nayak (pointing at Jackie Shroff), Khalnayak (pointing at Sanjay Dutt) and the entire team. It is a proud moment that we are celebrating 30 years of 'Khalnayak' today. We feel as good as we used to attend premieres 30 years back. We need your blessings to move further."

Earlier today, Madhuri felt ecstatic about it and said in a video, "Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of 'Khalnayak' on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people's minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to 'Khalnayak' and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres." 'Khalnayak' is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993.

It starred Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri as undercover cop Ganga in the film. The movie is known for its music and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs. At the 39th Filmfare Awards, 'Khalnayak' received 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards - Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan), both for the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'. (ANI)

