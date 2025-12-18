Hollywood Tragedy: Rob Reiner's Son Accused of Parental Murder

Nick Reiner, the younger son of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner, made his first court appearance facing charges of double murder following the stabbing deaths of his parents. However, the scheduled arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court was postponed for three weeks, with no plea entered by Reiner.

The deaths of actor-director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, shocked many, considering the couple's high-profile status and involvement in the Hollywood and political spheres. Their bodies were discovered in their Brentwood home hours before a scheduled gathering with the Obamas. Nick, who was known to struggle with drug addiction, was arrested near USC.

Details of the crime, the motive, and whether drugs played a role remain scant. Prosecutors are yet undecided on the death penalty. The family mourns the devastating tragedy, with Nick's siblings highlighting the profound personal loss. An intricate legal journey awaits as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)