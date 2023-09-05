SRK offers prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple with Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Ahead of the release of his action thriller film 'Jawan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-actor Nayanthara, offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday early morning. Several pictures and videos of the 'Chak De India' actor went viral on social media in which he could be seen in a traditional white outfit, whereas his daughter Suhana wore a white suit.

SRK arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'DDLJ' actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which made the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh's looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in the trailer sure gave a hint at what filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut soon with the upcoming film 'The Archies' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. 'The Archies' is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. (ANI)

