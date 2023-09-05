Left Menu

SRK offers prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple with Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Ahead of the release of his action thriller film ‘Jawan’, superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-actor Nayanthara offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday early morning.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:22 IST
SRK offers prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple with Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of ‘Jawan’ release
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan (Image source: ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of his action thriller film 'Jawan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-actor Nayanthara, offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday early morning. Several pictures and videos of the 'Chak De India' actor went viral on social media in which he could be seen in a traditional white outfit, whereas his daughter Suhana wore a white suit.

SRK arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'DDLJ' actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which made the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh's looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in the trailer sure gave a hint at what filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut soon with the upcoming film 'The Archies' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. 'The Archies' is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023