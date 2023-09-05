Left Menu

Excited fans of Shah Rukh dance outside Mannat ahead release of ‘Jawan’

On Tuesday, SRK fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and danced to the tune of his songs.

Visuals outside Mannat (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The craze for actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' is increasing day by day. Fans are really excited and are eagerly anticipating the premiere of his new film, Jawan.'

On Tuesday, SRK fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and danced to the tune of his songs. A group of dance members were seen outside Mannat performing various dance forms.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh's looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted in different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes

The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in the trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7. SRK has not only 'Jawan' to entertain his audience but he will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited. (ANI)

