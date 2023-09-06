'Dream Girl 2' earns Rs 116 crore at box office

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Dream Girl 2'' has minted Rs 116 crore at the domestic box office in 12 days, the makers have announced.

The film had raised Rs 40.71 crore net in the first weekend after its release on August 25.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. Also starring Ananya Panday, ''Dream Girl 2'' is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

''This is nothing but Dream Girl ke 116,00,00,000 aashiqon ka pyaar!'' the banner said in the post.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

