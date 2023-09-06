Tata CLiQ Luxury Launches Indi Finds, an Online Store to Discover and Shop Festive Treasures from Contemporary Homegrown Brands

In addition to the existing assortment of ethnic wear which includes suit sets, kurtas, co-ord sets, sharara sets, and more, 15 new homegrown brands in the festive fashion category are also being launched in this store Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, has launched Indi Finds, a dynamic store that will delight fashion enthusiasts and help them keep up with the latest trends throughout the coming festive season and beyond. Launched in a bid to scale up the presence of Indian labels and homegrown fashion brands on the platform, this unique store will allow consumers to experience the treasures of Indian craftsmanship with thoughtfully curated finds from niche homegrown brands in the women's fashion category, where traditions meet modern aesthetics. While the Indiluxe boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury offers a range of thoughtful brands, truly exquisite in Indian heritage and craftsmanship, across fashion, lifestyle, and home categories, the Indi Finds store will tap into women's inherent way of shopping through 'discovery'. The store will help consumers discover a wide range of homegrown brands in the fashion category that are known for their modern and elegant designs and offer a world of exclusivity beyond the mainstream. In the first phase of the launch, Indi Finds will primarily focus on offering a wide range of women's apparel, with a strong emphasis on ethnic wear. This selection will include kurtas, co-ord sets, suit sets, and more, all tailored to meet the demands of the upcoming festive season. Additionally, the store will feature a dedicated section for men's clothing. There will be an addition of 15 unique, homegrown brands in the festive fashion category to the existing collection. These brands are renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and are attractively priced. Some of the notable names to be featured on the store are Anuja Banthia, B'infinite, Ek Katha, Grass and Sunshine, Karaj Jaipur, Khamaj India, Ganga Fashions, House of Manaa, Monojolika, Mushio, Nero, Palak and Mehak, Radhika Jindal, Shibui, Ted Frede, and Zazu.

Commenting on the launch of the store, Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, "With the launch of Indi Finds, our aim is to provide a platform for women consumers to discover contemporary homegrown brands and elevate their shopping experience by featuring occasion-based curations to make the exploration of these brands a delightful experience. The brands featured in the store are aware of the latest fashion trends and are able to integrate them into the collections they offer. In addition, they are known for the quality of their products and the craftsmanship that goes into making them. We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression, and the curated selections available on the store are designed to empower women to express their individuality through their style this festive season." The Indi Finds store will be adding 80 new and premium fashion-forward brands for women consumers, expanding its assortment from apparel to include accessories and footwear for this festive season. Every season, the store will be refreshed to add new brands, thus addressing the what's new appetite among women consumers and enabling them to discover the latest collections from homegrown brands.

This festive season, browse and shop for ethnic wear from an array of homegrown brands only on Indi Finds: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/indifinds.

