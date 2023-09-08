Entertainment News Roundup: Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'; Reruns and reality fill out strike-struck fall TV season and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones announced "Hackney Diamonds", their first album of original music for 18 years and first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who played on two of the tracks, at the Hackney Empire on Wednesday. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - the surviving core of the 61-year-old band - appeared on stage at the London theatre to discuss the recording, before the premiere of the video of single "Angry", which features actress Sydney Sweeney.

Reruns and reality fill out strike-struck fall TV season

Broadcast television networks kick off the fall TV season this month with strike-depleted lineups featuring game shows, reruns and a 72-year-old widower looking for love in the reality TV dating pool. ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," in which 22 women aged 60 to 75 compete for the affection of a Midwestern grandfather, is among the unscripted series peppering prime-time schedules.

Bruce Springsteen scrubs eight September tour dates, citing peptic ulcers

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen said on Wednesday he was indefinitely postponing eight tour dates this month with his E Street Band, citing medical treatment he is undergoing for peptic ulcers. Springsteen, 73, promised to reschedule the canceled performances, beginning with a show that had been set for Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as well as a previously missed date in Philadelphia a few weeks earlier.

Ryuichi Sakamoto's last performance captured by son in Venice 'Opus'

In late 2022 celebrated Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, stricken with terminal cancer, spent nine days at a Tokyo studio performing 20 of his much-loved pieces from across his career. The pared-back performance, featuring just Sakamoto and his piano, was captured by his son, Neo Sora, and turned into a concert film "Opus" which is screening at the Venice Film Festival some six months after the 71-year-old composer died.

'That 70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women about 20 years ago in a case that stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology. The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro TV comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in June in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

Lviv's hottest ticket: a concert hall resurrecting Ukraine's repertoire

At a concert hall in western Ukraine, a classical music programme resurrecting lost and neglected works of Ukraine's repertoire is packing the house nightly, often featuring a resident orchestra that fled the war zone. Air raids occasionally interrupt the concerts, and musicians have played by candlelight during power cuts, but the Organ Hall in the city of Lviv - in a stately 17th century former Catholic Church - has become one of the hottest tickets in town.

Ava DuVernay makes history with Venice premiere of 'Origin'

Award-winning director Ava DuVernay on Wednesday became the first African American woman to present a movie in competition at the Venice Film Festival, overcoming sceptics who had tried to talk her out of applying. "As Black film makers we are told people who love films in other parts of the world do not care about our stories," DuVernay told reporters ahead of the screening of her powerful, thought-provoking movie "Origin".

Niece of Japan's Johnny Kitagawa resigns from J-pop agency, apologises for his abuse

The niece of Johnny Kitagawa, the late J-pop mogul accused of sexually abusing hundreds of boys and young men over decades, apologised on Thursday for the abuse he carried out and stepped down as the head of the talent agency her uncle founded.

Kitagawa, who died in 2019 aged 87, headed the most powerful talent agency in Japan's pop music industry and the scandal, which emerged fully earlier this year, has horrified the country.

TIFF 2023: What to watch at the Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back for its 48th edition, welcoming movies from around the world to premiere in Canada. TIFF in past years has been a bellwether for Academy Award winners but this year the Festival is being held in the backdrop of two Hollywood strikes that have paralyzed production and could see a drop in the numbers of stars showing at the event.

Migrants not just numbers, Italian director says in Venice film

With migrant arrivals once again surging in Italy, director Matteo Garrone has brought a film to Venice showing the perilous journey from Africa to Europe through the eyes of two naive, but plucky Senegalese teenagers. "In these years we have got used to the idea that they are only numbers and we forget that behind these numbers there are people, there are families, there are dreams, there are souls," Garrone told Reuters following the premiere of "Me Captain".

