Dheeraj Dhoopar all set to play grey shaded character in 'Saubhavgyavati Bhava’

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was recently in the news for making his OTT debut took to his social media account to make it official that he will be seen in ‘Saubhavgyavati Bhava’.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:23 IST
Dheeraj Dhoopar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was recently in the news for making his OTT debut took to his social media account to make it official that he will be seen in 'Saubhavgyavati Bhava'. Dheeraj has already started shooting for the show and is all set to entertain his fans and audience with his all-new character.

Talking about his role in the show, he said, "Right after completing the shoot for my OTT debut I got this show and I was absolutely certain of doing this. Right from the team that I am working with to the character that I am playing made me take the decision to do this show. " He added, "I play a grey shade character in the show and something that I have been waiting for a long time. The character is something that I have had to work hard to get into the skin of. It will be something completely different for my fans and followers, they will be surprised to see me in this avatar. I have played multiple roles in my career and this is something very challenging and out of the blue."

Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Kundali Bhagya', among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

