Tamil actor-director Marimuthu no more

Well-known Tamil actor-director, G Marimuthu, died here on Friday following cardiac arrest, the South Indian Artists Association said. Condolences poured in for the 57-year-old actor.

''Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital,'' Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) said in a social media post.

He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.

Marimuthu has directed two films--'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulivaal,' starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.

''Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,'' Prasanna said on a post in X.

Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials.

Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death.

