Tamil actor-director Marimuthu no more
Condolences poured in for the 57-year-old actor.Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital, Nadigar Sangam South Indian Artists Association said in a social media post.He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.Marimuthu has directed two films--Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu.
Well-known Tamil actor-director, G Marimuthu, died here on Friday following cardiac arrest, the South Indian Artists Association said. Condolences poured in for the 57-year-old actor.
''Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital,'' Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) said in a social media post.
He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.
Marimuthu has directed two films--'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulivaal,' starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.
''Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,'' Prasanna said on a post in X.
Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials.
Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death.
