Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' to debut in Indian theatres on Sep 22
Action film Expend4bles, starring Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, is set to hit Indian theatres on September 22.The movie, the fourth chapter of the popular action franchise, will be released in four languages -- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.
The movie, the fourth chapter of the popular action franchise, will be released in four languages -- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. It is distributed by MVP Studios.
'''Expendables' is a huge brand and we are very excited to bring the fourth part of the franchise to India and release it along with its global release on September 22. The franchise has only gotten bigger with every episode,'' Suniil Udhani, CEO of MVP Studios, said in a statement.
Scott Waugh, known for movies ''Need For Speed'' and ''Hidden Strike'', has directed the film, which sees Statham and Stallone reprising their characters of Lee Christmas and Barney Ross, respectively.
Returning cast members also include Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road. They are joined by newcomers Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran.
Max Adams has penned the screenplay of the movie, which is produced by Avi Lerner, Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Statham.
