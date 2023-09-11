Left Menu

Seven films other than 'Jawan' where Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles

Jawan, a pan-India film that is on a roll with its record-breaking box office collections, treated viewers to not just one but two Shah Rukh Khans on screen.Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features the superstar in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azaad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:44 IST
Seven films other than 'Jawan' where Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

''Jawan'', a pan-India film that is on a roll with its record-breaking box office collections, treated viewers to not just one but two Shah Rukh Khans on screen.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features the superstar in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azaad. Critics and audiences are praising the film for being an impressive blend of high-octane stunts and a politically charged narrative with a strong emotional core.

Here are seven more films that feature Shah Rukh in dual roles: 1. ''Karan Arjun'' (1995) - The story revolves around the titular brothers, who are reincarnated years later to avenge their father's murder at the hands of their property-hungry uncle. Also starring Salman Khan in a dual avatar, ''Karan Arjun'' was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

2. ''Duplicate'' (1998) - In this movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Shah Rukh stars as an aspiring chef Bablu, and Manu, a notorious gangster. The film did not do well at the box office.

3. ''Paheli'' (2005) - Shah Rukh plays Kishanlal and Prem in the film directed by Amol Palekar. A ghost called Prem takes Kishanlal's place at the latter's house and romances his wife Lachchi (Rani Mukerji) when Kishanlal goes away on a business trip.

4. ''Don: The Chase Begins Again'' (2006) - An updated version of 1978's ''Don'', originally starring Amitabh Bachchan, this action film saw Shah Rukh play Vijay, a common man aspiring to make it big in Mumbai. Vijay is sent on a secret mission to impersonate Don after government authorities discover he is a look-alike of the most-wanted international criminal. The actor reprised the titular character in its 2011 sequel ''Don 2''.

5. ''Om Shanti Om'' (2007) - Another reincarnation drama, but with an ode to the Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s. Shah Rukh played Om Prakash Makhija, a junior film artist in the '70s era who dreams to become a superstar one day. Om is reincarnated as superstar Om Kapoor, who sets out to avenge the murder of the love of his life, actor Shantipriya. The Farah Khan directorial also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, who also starred in the dual roles of Shantipriya and Sandy. 6. ''Ra.One'' (2011) - It may have been dubbed as a failure at the box office, but this Anubhav Sinha-directed movie has gained cult status over the years. It starred Shah Rukh as Shekhar Subramanium, a game designer who designs G.One, the game's protagonist, to look like him.

7. ''Fan'' (2016) - In this experimental Maneesh Sharma film, Shah Rukh stars in the dual role of film star Aryan Khanna and his lookalike obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023