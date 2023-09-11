Seven films other than 'Jawan' where Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles

''Jawan'', a pan-India film that is on a roll with its record-breaking box office collections, treated viewers to not just one but two Shah Rukh Khans on screen.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features the superstar in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azaad. Critics and audiences are praising the film for being an impressive blend of high-octane stunts and a politically charged narrative with a strong emotional core.

Here are seven more films that feature Shah Rukh in dual roles: 1. ''Karan Arjun'' (1995) - The story revolves around the titular brothers, who are reincarnated years later to avenge their father's murder at the hands of their property-hungry uncle. Also starring Salman Khan in a dual avatar, ''Karan Arjun'' was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

2. ''Duplicate'' (1998) - In this movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Shah Rukh stars as an aspiring chef Bablu, and Manu, a notorious gangster. The film did not do well at the box office.

3. ''Paheli'' (2005) - Shah Rukh plays Kishanlal and Prem in the film directed by Amol Palekar. A ghost called Prem takes Kishanlal's place at the latter's house and romances his wife Lachchi (Rani Mukerji) when Kishanlal goes away on a business trip.

4. ''Don: The Chase Begins Again'' (2006) - An updated version of 1978's ''Don'', originally starring Amitabh Bachchan, this action film saw Shah Rukh play Vijay, a common man aspiring to make it big in Mumbai. Vijay is sent on a secret mission to impersonate Don after government authorities discover he is a look-alike of the most-wanted international criminal. The actor reprised the titular character in its 2011 sequel ''Don 2''.

5. ''Om Shanti Om'' (2007) - Another reincarnation drama, but with an ode to the Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s. Shah Rukh played Om Prakash Makhija, a junior film artist in the '70s era who dreams to become a superstar one day. Om is reincarnated as superstar Om Kapoor, who sets out to avenge the murder of the love of his life, actor Shantipriya. The Farah Khan directorial also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, who also starred in the dual roles of Shantipriya and Sandy. 6. ''Ra.One'' (2011) - It may have been dubbed as a failure at the box office, but this Anubhav Sinha-directed movie has gained cult status over the years. It starred Shah Rukh as Shekhar Subramanium, a game designer who designs G.One, the game's protagonist, to look like him.

7. ''Fan'' (2016) - In this experimental Maneesh Sharma film, Shah Rukh stars in the dual role of film star Aryan Khanna and his lookalike obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)