'Indian Idol 14': Vishal Dadlani expresses his excitement as he reprises his role as judge

Popular composer and singer Vishal Dadlani will be seen reprising his role as a judge on the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 14'.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:11 IST
Vishal Dadlani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular composer and singer Vishal Dadlani will be seen reprising his role as a judge on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 14’. He will be joining the panel of judges along with National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal and ace singer Kumar Sanu in the new season.

While expressing his happiness on coming back as a co-judge on the show, he said, “I’ve always said that Indian Idol is an “emotion” for me. Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and this show has a unique way of bringing out the best talent from every corner of our incredible country. I am once again elated to be a part of this remarkable journey and discover the treasure trove of exceptional singing talent with Season 14.” Season 13 of the show was judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. A 19-year-old boy, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya was crowned as the the winner of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13'.

The finale witnessed performances by the Top 6 contestants including Contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu and Kashmir, and Shivam Singh from Vadodra. ‘Indian Idol 14’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

