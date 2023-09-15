Engineers' Day: Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude for playing mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic

As the country observes Engineer's Day on the birth anniversary of M Viveswaraya, one of India's foremost civil engineers, actor Akshay Kumar on Friday paid a special tribute to late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. In 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' film, Akshay will be seen portraying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a rescue operation to save 64 trapped workers in a coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj on November 13, 1989.

Remembering him on Engineers' Day, Akshay took to Instagram to post, "Happy #EngineersDay. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. Maa baap ki ichcha puri ho gayi.#RealHero." He also shared a picture of the late mining engineer, whom he is portraying on the big screen. The image shows a young Jaswant Gill from 1961, standing proudly outside his ISM college where he pursued mining engineering.

The makers of 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' recently unveiled the film's official teaser, which received a massive response from the audience. The teaser shows snatches of the cinematic adaptation of the heroic rescue mission of Jaswant Singh Gill.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will play female lead in the film.

The film will hit the theatres on October 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)