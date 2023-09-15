Actor Alencier's remarks were reflection of patriarchal consciousness, says Ker Minister Bindu

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday flayed Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez for his alleged anti-women remarks during the State Film Award ceremony.

Talking to reporters, the Minister termed as ''unfortunate'' Alencier's statement during the ceremony on Thursday that one should not be ''tempted'' by giving a sculpture of a female.

''His remarks were a reflection of patriarchal consciousness and such a remark should not have been made at such a platform,'' Bindu said.

After receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in the Malayalam movie 'Appan', the actor had said, ''Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture.'' In a controversial remark, Alencier had also said that he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits.

The actor said he will stop acting on the day he received a male sculpture along with the award.

Remarkable acting performances showcased by Kunchacko Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the movies 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Jury's Special Mention.

Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor award, while young artiste Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.

