Alchemy of Souls Season 3: Everything we know so far

People who love K-dramas are really excited about a show called "Alchemy of Souls." This show has a bit of everything - it's funny, romantic, and has a touching story. It's no surprise that it has gained a huge fanbase all over the world. The recent season, "Alchemy of Souls Season 2," aired from December 10, 2022, to January 8, 2023, and it got even more popular with each new episode.

Now that Season 2 has ended, fans are wondering if there will be a "Alchemy of Souls Season 3." But there's no official word from Netflix, the platform that shows the series, about a third season yet.

The story, created by the Hong Sisters, is about young magic users who travel between different worlds. The main character, Nak-su, ends up in a very strange situation where her soul is inside someone else named Mu-deok. This twist of fate makes her connected to Jang Uk, who comes from a wealthy family.

If "Alchemy of Souls" Season 3 happens, we might see it in 2024. But K-dramas usually don't have many seasons, and it seems like the story is wrapping up. We'll have to wait and see.

The last season, called "Light and Shadow," had a lot of emotional moments. Fans were hoping for a good ending for their favorite characters, like Jang-uk and Naksu/Cho Yeong (played by Go Youn-jung). Other popular characters like Park Dang-gu and Jin Cho-yeon are also loved by fans. If there's a Season 3, some of the same actors might come back thanks to flashbacks and fun story twists:

Jung So-min as Mu-deok/Nak-su

Jung So-min as Mu-deok / Naksu (after alchemy of souls) / Jin Bu-yeon (Mu-deok's birth name)

Go Youn-jung as Naksu (before alchemy of souls)/ Cho Yeong (real name) / Jin Bu-yeon (in part 2)

Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul

Yoo In-soo as Park Dang-gu

Arin as Jin Cho-yeon

The way the last season ended makes it seem like a Season 3 might not happen. But because "Alchemy of Souls" is so popular, you never know what could happen.

Netflix hasn't said anything about whether the show will continue or not. Since Season 2 just finished in January 2023, it might be a while before we hear anything. Netflix usually takes time to look at how many people watch the show all around the world. Because the show is on both TVING and Netflix, it's hard to guess when Season 3 might come out. Looking at how things went before, if Season 3 gets the green light, it might come out in 2024.

