Left Menu

Euphoria Season 3: Everything we know so far

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:01 IST
Euphoria Season 3: Everything we know so far
Image Credit: Euphoria / HBO
  • Country:
  • United States

Attention, Euphoria enthusiasts! HBO's groundbreaking series, Euphoria, has exciting developments underway for its third season. For those keenly waiting on the Euphoria Season 3 release date, there's a bit of a wait. Production is slated to start in the second half of 2023, hinting at a premiere around mid-2024.

One of the most tantalizing tidbits around Euphoria Season 3 is the potential leap in the story's timeline. As shared by the series' costume maestro, Heidi Biven, with Vogue, there might be a significant five-year jump forward. The most significant revelation? "They're not in high school anymore." Such a substantial shift in time will undeniably shake up the narrative. Will our beloved characters be chasing career dreams instead of college lectures?

The evolving dynamics of the core group, perhaps with some moving away from East Highland, could lend Euphoria Season 3 an anthology feel. Each episode could delve deep into one character's journey, later interweaving with the rest.

But what of Rue, portrayed by the Emmy-award winning Zendaya? The end of Euphoria Season 2 showcased a rocky patch between her and Jules. Zendaya's recent chats hint at some exciting trajectories for Rue, especially around her battles with sobriety. Speaking to Life and Style magazine, Zendaya shared her desire to see Rue navigate this intricate path of sobriety and its repercussions on her personal ties. She remarks, "We carried her all the way to... rock bottom and...hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy..."

Another intriguing snippet is Zendaya's talk of a time jump at Euphoria Season 3's onset. Talking about post-high school life for the characters, she's particularly keen on seeing Rue's life unfold. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey," she shared.

In conclusion, while the wait for Euphoria Season 3 might be a tad lengthy, the anticipations and speculations surrounding it ensure it's one of HBO Euphoria's most awaited seasons. We'll bring you the freshest updates on Euphoria HBO's latest endeavors. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Is War Sailor Season 2 on the Horizon?

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023