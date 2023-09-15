Euphoria Season 3: Everything we know so far

Attention, Euphoria enthusiasts! HBO's groundbreaking series, Euphoria, has exciting developments underway for its third season. For those keenly waiting on the Euphoria Season 3 release date, there's a bit of a wait. Production is slated to start in the second half of 2023, hinting at a premiere around mid-2024.

One of the most tantalizing tidbits around Euphoria Season 3 is the potential leap in the story's timeline. As shared by the series' costume maestro, Heidi Biven, with Vogue, there might be a significant five-year jump forward. The most significant revelation? "They're not in high school anymore." Such a substantial shift in time will undeniably shake up the narrative. Will our beloved characters be chasing career dreams instead of college lectures?

The evolving dynamics of the core group, perhaps with some moving away from East Highland, could lend Euphoria Season 3 an anthology feel. Each episode could delve deep into one character's journey, later interweaving with the rest.

But what of Rue, portrayed by the Emmy-award winning Zendaya? The end of Euphoria Season 2 showcased a rocky patch between her and Jules. Zendaya's recent chats hint at some exciting trajectories for Rue, especially around her battles with sobriety. Speaking to Life and Style magazine, Zendaya shared her desire to see Rue navigate this intricate path of sobriety and its repercussions on her personal ties. She remarks, "We carried her all the way to... rock bottom and...hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy..."

Another intriguing snippet is Zendaya's talk of a time jump at Euphoria Season 3's onset. Talking about post-high school life for the characters, she's particularly keen on seeing Rue's life unfold. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey," she shared.

In conclusion, while the wait for Euphoria Season 3 might be a tad lengthy, the anticipations and speculations surrounding it ensure it's one of HBO Euphoria's most awaited seasons. We'll bring you the freshest updates on Euphoria HBO's latest endeavors. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Is War Sailor Season 2 on the Horizon?