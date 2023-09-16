Ajay Devgn commences ‘Singham Again’ shoot

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:49 IST
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Saturday started shooting for “Singham Again”, the fifth part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The 54-year-old actor took to social media and penned a heartfelt note about returning to his fan-favourite cop character of Bajirao Singham with the much-awaited movie.

''12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger.

''Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again! #RohitShetty #SinghamAgain,” Devgn wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him from the sets.

The upcoming actioner is the third film in the Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011's ''Singham'' and was followed by ''Singham Returns'' in 2014.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh's “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty cop cinematic universe.

Singh will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in ''Singham Again''. The actor said he is thrilled to return to the character for the next cop universe movie.

''Shubharambh! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty,” Singh posted on Instagram.

Shetty added that the team is working hard on the film.

“When we made 'Singham', we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming 'Singham Again.'.. the 5th film in our cop franchisee. Isme hum apni jaan laga denge! Bas aapke pyaar aur dua ki zaroorat hai!'' he posted on Instagram.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the cop universe, extended his wishes to his co-stars.

''Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal @itsrohitshetty,” Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

